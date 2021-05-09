GTA 6 Map Reportedly Leaks Online

✖

The GTA 6 map, or at least part of it, has reportedly leaked online and it lines up with previous leaks. We got our first look at the supposed map of GTA 6 back in early 2020 when two images leaked. Later in 2020, another image surfaced, showing a closer look at one of the aforementioned images. And now a new image has surfaced online showing off more of the other aforementioned image. In other words, all four of the images are connected, though it's unclear why they are leaking piecemeal.

The first image that kicked off this series of leaks showed a large body of land, complemented by a few smaller landmasses that are presumably islands. Based on other previous leaks, it's possible the large map is Vice City and its surrounding area while the smaller islands are various Caribbean islands. Whatever the case, when the large map leaked, half of it was incomplete. This new leak fills out this incomplete half. It doesn't reveal much, but when you piece the various leaks together, they show three large landmasses featuring more than one large city and a variety of smaller islands.

Below, you can check out each of these leaks:

All four of these images have been dropped on 4chan by anonymous users. In other words, each needs to be taken with a major grain of salt. Some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous leakers on 4chan, but plenty of bollocks also regularly comes from the website as well. That said, if these are fakes, they are impressive fakes.

Multiple leakers -- reliable and non-reliable -- have said the game's central location is Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. However, there's been some disagreement about the rest of the game's map. Some claim the map is bolstered with various Caribbean islands. Others claim the game's other central location is South America, while some say the map is going to feature multiple American cities. These images seem to lend credence to the game being set in Vice City and the surrounding Caribbean, but that's only if they are legit.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this. It hasn't commented on the previous images and it hasn't commented on this new one. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 6 -- including all other recent rumors and leaks -- click here.

In the most recent and related news, an industry leaker recently refuted speculation Rockstar is getting ready to reveal the game, suggesting the earliest Grand Theft Auto fans will get their hands on GTA 6 is 2025.