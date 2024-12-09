GTA Online Has New GTA 6 Surprise

Rockstar Games appears to be teasing GTA 6, and using GTA Online to do so. According to a new report, the second GTA 6 trailer is not very far away. Ahead of the release of the second trailer though, Rockstar Games appears to be dropping little teases and easter eggs for eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto fans. To this end, a recent GTA Online promotional image seemingly hides a GTA 6 tease in plain sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, user TGG notes that a recent promotional image for GTA Online specifically features a GTA Vice City easter egg, which in turn is likely a GTA 6 tease considering that GTA 6 is set in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, at least partially.

Unfortunately, not much can be garnered from the easter egg. It could indicate a new trailer is on the horizon, like the aforementioned report suggests, but that would be a stretch. It is also possible the intent wasn’t even to nod and wink at GTA 6, but simply stuff a little easter egg into the promotional image for old-school Grand Theft Auto fans. That said, Rockstar Games has a pretty well-known track record of teases like this.

With a new GTA 6 trailer expected to release within the next four months, possibly before the end of the year even, there could be a ramp up of teases from Rockstar Games in the build up. Because once the second trailer drops, the proper marketing campaign will likely kick in, making teases like this redundant and not very noteworthy as there will be screenshots, trailers, interviews, marketing beats, and many more meaty and exciting things.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of the speculation above. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for all of our previous and extensive Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.