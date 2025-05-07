GTA 6 May Bring Back This Fan-Favorite San Andreas Mechanic

When the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer hit, players were understandably excited to get their first in-depth look at Jason Duval, one of the two known protagonists in Rockstar’s upcoming game. One part of Jason’s trailer stands out because it might hint that Rockstar is bringing back one of the most notable features from GTA: San Andreas. While it’s far from confirmed, hints keep pointing toward the body-changing mechanics from San Andreas making their long-awaited return.

In case you didn’t play San Andreas, the body-changing feature gave players the ability to change what protagonist CJ looked like to a degree we’d never seen before. If you took CJ to the gym, he’d eventually gain tons of muscle. On the flip side, if you let him overeat, he’d put on fat and become obese. We haven’t seen that mechanic return to the GTA series since, leaving some veteran fans disappointed.

The new trailer doesn’t confirm the feature is making a comeback, but it does have one big hint that we might be seeing its return. In one scene, we see Jason bench pressing on the beach. This could be a cutscene to show how Jason gets so ripped, but it wouldn’t be the first time an early trailer has hinted at in-game features. The most relevant for this feature is the triathlons in GTA V that were teased in trailers.

It’s also worth noting all of the different body types seen in the first two GTA 6 trailers and all of the screenshots Rockstar has released. Jason, in particular, is shown as a muscled tough guy, while other characters on the beach are overweight. Rockstar’s use of diverse body types could just be a way to improve the realism in GTA 6, but they could also use them to bring back the body-changing mechanic.

Plus, we see Lucia (GTA 6‘s other protagonist) fighting in what seems to be a kickboxing match in the trailer. One of the screenshots also shows her training by boxing in the gym. This could be a hint that GTA 6 is bringing back fighting styles from San Andreas. As part of the gym training that changed CJ’s physique, you could learn boxing, Kung Fu, and Muay Thai, which would help you in hand-to-hand combat. If gyms and the ability to gain muscles are coming back, we might also see improved fisticuffs.

Again, all of these could be cutscenes that help Rockstar tell GTA 6‘s narrative and are not gameplay-related. That said, it’d be strange to include so many hints to a system that many players remember fondly and not have some sort of payoff with a new physique and training system in GTA 6.