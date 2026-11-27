A new GTA 6 money glitch just dropped and it lets users earn over $1.5 million in five minutes. While the earlier GTA 6 money glitch still works, and requires a little less setup, the new glitch is by far the fastest way to exponentially grow Jason and Lucia’s wealth in a very short time. Since the new exploit essentially breaks the mid-game without much effort, it is also likely to instill a greater sense of urgency in Rockstar for a patch. The original infinite money glitch required a significant amount of monotonous repetition and travel time to farm it. This one, on the other hand, does not – which means players who want to give it a go should test it out ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new glitch is even “buggier” than the previous one – and requires players to progress through a series of animations that duplicate the value of the stash bags that Lucia and Jason use during robberies. Repeating the animations essentially duplicates the value of the bags again and again – until they max out at $130,000.

The new glitch essentially stacks on top of the other infinite money glitches, which required players to repeatedly revisit locations and collect valuables that infinitely respawned. It’s not required that players visit one of these locations to get an initial burst of funds from the glitch but to keep performing it, gamers will need an easily accessible source of valuables to trigger the bags to spawn over and over.

Here are the basic steps:

Crouch while holding 1 or 2 stash bags.

Drop the bag (or two bags) on the ground.

Do NOT move the left stick.

Use the right stick until you see the option to pick the bags up again.

Pick up your bags.

Rinse and repeat until the bags are maxed out.

Once both bags are maxed out, you can sell them as usual or continue farming by stashing them in your vehicle and picking up another batch of valuables (to trigger another set of bags). If you intend to do the duplication glitch multiple times, you should pick up less money, valuables, and drugs at the beginning of your run – you’ll spend a bit more time duplicating but less time traveling to reset the farm.

Check out videos of the new glitch below:

💸🤑NEW UPDATED VERSION OF THE BAG GLITCH IN GTA 6

I Found A way to Somehow make The Money Glitch Even Faster

Everythink Explained in the Video #GTA6 #money #glitch

( Now You Make 1.440M in MAX 5 Min ➡️⏱️ ) pic.twitter.com/VvRVHDbd8o — Hiatus Mistcool0🔥🏆🐟 (@Mistcool0) November 27, 2026

GTA 6 Insane Money Glitch 🤯💸



Get a duffle bag with either marked bills, jewelry or sniff.



CROUCH on the floor and DO NOT MOVE YOUR LEFT JOYSTICK WHATSOEVER.



Drop the duffle, move your camera ONLY and pick it up.



Repeat dropping it and picking it back up WITHOUT MOVING… pic.twitter.com/x9uLyyMawt — Snow ☃️ (@0xSnows) November 27, 2026

The combination of repeatable valuable item respawns and the bugged crouch duplication is what makes the new glitch so powerful – basically increasing the money-per-run and reducing the amount of time players need to spend respawning items.

That said, there is a notable downside to any of the infinite money glitches – specifically that they do detract from the carefully crafted story that Rockstar has set up. The team was clearly trying to add more depth to the characters and stakes of GTA 6 and the relationship between Jason and Lucia – not to mention their primary motivation. Rockstar even removed prostitutes from the game so that players wouldn’t get distracted from the core storyline with immersion-breaking sexcapades (an omission that has contributed to fans review-bombing the game on Metacritic).

Money glitches pose a similar threat to the story and experience – and it’s easy to imagine this one will get nuked as soon as they can patch the duplication bug. It’s just too potent and too easy – and requires significantly less time investment than the original. As mentioned, the first glitch was less rewarding and more of a grind – which made it easier to resist. This one, however, is sure to attract even more attention – and fundamentally alters the rags-to-riches story (and money as a time-gate) that Rockstar has set up. If I’ve got $1.5 million in my account at a time when the game wants me to have less than $100,000, it means the anxiety of a police chase or the loss of a high-performing car will sting less. Where the first glitch might have been a minor nuisance to the developer, this one is sure to feel like a greater threat to the core gameplay loop.