Grand Theft Auto 6 players have reportedly managed to get unofficial multiplayer functionality working on PC, despite Rockstar Games not even announcing an official version of the game for the platform. The development comes from independent efforts to run the unreleased game outside its supported hardware, with recent footage appearing to show multiple players sharing the same environment. While the demonstration has attracted attention, it also highlights how far some unofficial projects are going before Rockstar has made its own plans for a PC release public.

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The footage was highlighted in a recent report by GamesRadar and reportedly shows two player characters meeting inside GTA 6. They can move around the environment and interact with one another while sharing the same session. The implementation also appears to support proximity voice chat, allowing players to communicate based on how close they are to each other. The private build is reportedly running at approximately 25 to 30 frames per second.

GTA 6’s Unofficial PC Multiplayer Remains a Private Experiment

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The demonstration follows several ongoing attempts by independent developers to get GTA 6 running on Windows without an official PC release client. However, getting an unofficial build to launch is one thing, while implementing multiplayer functionality introduces another layer of technical complexity. Separate players and their vehicles must remain synchronized, and the footage alone doesn’t establish how reliably the system works beyond the limited demonstration.

According to GamesRadar’s reporting, the multiplayer implementation remains private, meaning there is no publicly available release for players to download. Its reported performance should also be treated cautiously, as the available demonstration doesn’t establish how the experience would hold up under broader testing. At this stage, there is little indication of how stable the implementation is or whether it could support more than the limited scenario shown.

It is also important to distinguish this experiment from anything officially developed or supported by Rockstar Games. The demonstration is not an announcement of GTA Online for PC, nor does it confirm anything about Rockstar’s plans for the next multiplayer experience. The company has not announced an official PC release of GTA 6, and these unofficial efforts should not be mistaken for an authorized version of the game.

For Rockstar Games, this situation is an example of the numerous complications that can arise when an unreleased version of a game is being accessed and modified outside its intended platforms and purposes. The footage is an interesting development, but it should not be mistaken or taken for a viable alternative to an official release. Until Rockstar shares its own plans, the status of GTA 6 on PC and its future multiplayer offering remains unchanged.