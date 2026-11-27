Steam users can now download a 2014 PC game for free, but they only have 24 hours. If claimed in time, the free Steam game is free to keep. If not claimed in time, any PC users who want to add it to their library will need to fork over $6.99. Meanwhile, the free download comes not via Steam directly, but via Fanatical. You will not only need an account with the latter, but also you will need to sign up with its newsletter. This is free itself, but it is an extra step.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to a free download of a new release with a 100% user review score, Steam users, via Fanatical, can grab Nerdook Productions’ Vertical Drop Heroes HD for free until November 28, that is. For those unfamiliar with this release, it came out back in 2014, and it is a procedural platformer RPG with roguelike elements. And it’s a decent game, according to various reviews. To this end, it has a 70 on Metacritic with critics and a 75 rating on Steam with consumers.

Where many RPGs are known for their storytelling, Vertical Drop Heroes is a gameplay-driven game with minimal story. In it, you play as a nameless hero venturing through randomly generated stages. Armed with an arsenal of skills and traits, you must survive these stages until the final boss, and only then will you “uncover the truth behind the game.”

Play video

According to Steam user reviews, the game thrives on its roguelike gameplay loop, and while it doesn’t have much in terms of story, it does have solid character progression and customization. This helps add to replayability alongside the procedural levels. There is also local co-op, which always goes a long way with gamers.

“Vertical Drop Heroes really caught me off guard and exceeded my expectations,” reads the top-rated user review for the game on Steam.

About a quarter of reviews, both critical and user reviews, are negative, though. These negative reviews say the combat can lack depth in the face of so many variables and procedural generation. Meanwhile, visually, the game isn’t great-looking. Some also prefer the free Flash game version, which this game expands upon, that was released in 2010.

Based on all of this, those who end up checking out the free Steam game should expect about 5 to 6 hours to beat the game once. As noted, though, there is a ton of replayability. To this end, it’s very easy to get up to 15 hours out of this classic 2010s game.

Meanwhile, if this free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, another PC game was made free today, November 27, and it’s a much newer game by comparison. It’s been made free on GOG, though.