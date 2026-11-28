A PS2 game is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $2.24, thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale that is live until December 1. Right now, the PS2 game in question is actually the cheapest PS2 game available on the PS Store, and unlike many PS2 games, which are included with a PS Plus Premium subscription, this one is not. The only way to play it on PS5 or PS4 is to buy it, and it has never been cheaper than it is right now on digital Sony storefront.

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As you may know, the underwhelming start of the PS3, combined with the historic success of the PS2, meant many PS2 games were released into the PS3 generation, and sometimes they skipped the newer Sony console entirely in favor of the older one. The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match from SNK Playmore is an example of this. The 2008 fighting game, a remake of the 1998 fighting game The King of Fighters ’98, was released on PS2 and in arcades two years into the PS3 lifecycle. And while it eventually came to Xbox 360, it didn’t come to PS3.

The 2008 PS2 exclusive then came to PC in 2014, and then PS4 in 2022. This version was known as the “Final Edition,” and it most notably added online functions. Where the original game, The King of Fighters ’98, was considered one of the best fighting games of the late 1990s, the series never penetrated the mainstream market like fellow 90s fighting game series Tekken or Mortal Kombat, let alone 1980s Street Fighter. It was fairly niche in the late 1990s, was more niche by the time this remake came out in 2008, and is even more niche in 2026. That said, it’s also very nostalgic for some PS2 users, and now it’s some of the cheapest nostalgia on the PlayStation Store.

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A Forgotten PS2 Fighting Game

Those interested in the old-school fighting game may find it hard to jump into in 2026, not because it doesn’t hold up. On the contrary, it holds up quite well. That said, it’s a hardcore fighting game. For those with minimal experience with the series, it’s not particularly newcomer-friendly. At the very least, it has one of the steeper learning curves in the genre. Like just about any other fighting game series, it can be enjoyed in a casual way easily. That said, without a story mode its offline content is not great. It’s primarily an online game, which by and large rules out enjoying it casually.

If this PS2 nostalgia isn’t to your liking, there is a first-person shooter PS2 series also currently on sale on the PlayStation Store for the same price. Meanwhile, an older 2001 PS2 classic is currently available for free for some users.