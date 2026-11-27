Despite The Simpsons still running to this day on television, its run in the video game medium has been relatively nonexistent as of late, outside of various and rare crossovers. This drought was seemingly coming to a close with a heavily rumored remake of the fan-favorite PS2, Xbox, PC, and GameCube title The Simpsons: Hit & Run. However, it seems as though this unannounced remake has crashed and burned.

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As gathered by Video Games Chronicle, Darren Evenson, senior game designer at New Radical Games, posted vaguely about a canceled game on LinkedIn. He referenced a “fantastic project with an absolutely incredible team” that wasn’t able to escape the “current state of the industry right now.” He then pointed the finger at those at the top with the money and their unwillingness to fund promising games.

“Oh, you silly suits with spreadsheets… will you EVER learn?” said Evenson. “If you don’t make the game, you can’t make the money… and if you don’t make the money, then you don’t get the power… and… well, there’s more to that quote, but I digress.”

Was There a Simpsons: Hit & Run Remake in Production?

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Nothing in that post explicitly references The Simpsons: Hit & Run. As Video Games Chronicle pointed out, there’s possibly a sly reference to The Simpsons show in the LinkedIn post through the “will you EVER learn” part. It’s maybe a bit of a stretch, but, even if that specific connection is tenuous, there was other evidence to support that Evenson was indeed speaking to The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

For one, New Radical Games worked on the original game back in 2003, albeit under a different name. Secondly, series creator Matt Groening said at a D23 panel back in August that he thought “the original game is coming back in some form” until showrunner Matt Selman interjected “or not,” seemingly trying to cast doubt over something that hadn’t been officially unveiled yet. Selman also helped write The Simpsons: Road Rage and Hit & Run.

Selman also contributed to the hubbub surrounding a Hit & Run remaster or remake. In March, he acknowledged the love for the game and didn’t shoot down the idea of it being resurrected in some form.

“Nothing is set in stone,” said Selman. “But my quote about Hit & Run would be, ‘Never say never,’ because we know people love it. We know they want it, so that’s good. If we know people want it, never say never.”

This Grand Theft Auto-esque game has stayed in players’ hearts for a few reasons. For one, there hasn’t been any traditional non-mobile Simpsons video games since 2007’s The Simpsons Game. And it’s been just a little over 20 years since Hit & Run‘s release, which is just enough time for nostalgia to burn at its brightest.

Even though fans have tried to come up with their own solutions through mods and unofficial remakes, official plans to make another Hit & Run have fallen through. According to producer John Melchior, the publisher had reportedly rejected the deal to do more games despite Hit & Run‘s success, echoing something other developers have said in the past. With stalled sequels and an allegedly canned remake, it seems as though it will be quite tough to see any non-mobile video games set in the world of the iconic animated series coming in the near future.

Would you play a new remaster or remake of Hit & Run? Tell us in the comments.