A 2025 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game has been made free for some Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. In this case, some Nintendo Switch Online subscribers refers to subscribers in Europe. There should be a similar offer coming to subscribers in North America, but so far, it has not been confirmed. In the meantime, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can access the free game download by switching the region of their account, and then switching back once done. Meanwhile, no Expansion Pack is needed; a base tier subscription is sufficient.

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Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that meet the above requirements, across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, can now specifically download Absolum and play it for free until December 3. This action-adventure beat ’em up from Guard Crush Games, Supamonks, and Dotemu debuted last year, and it was quietly one of the better games of 2025, as evident by its 87 on Metacritic, 94 on Steam, and its 96 on the PlayStation Store. These are the most relevant markers for the game because the eShop does not allow user reviews.

The 2025 game can be beaten in about 9 to 10 hours. Side content brings this to more like 15 hours, and completionists will need closer to 30 hours, but the point is this is a very managable game that can be completed between now and December 3. After this, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have to pay $25 to download the game off the eShop like everyone else. That said, with a free promotion for Nintendo Switch Online currently live, there is no excuse for anybody to not have a subscription.

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Absolum, for those just learning about it, is a side-scrolling beat ’em up with a pinch of action-adventure, RPG, and modern rogulite elements, complete with combat action. In the game, the world of Talamh has been shattered by a magical cataclysm by ambitious wizards. As a result, the common folk no longer trust magic nor anyone who wields it. In this new environment, the Sun King Azra expands his influence and control, enslaving wizards in the process, taking relams previously under the control of said wizards for hisself. In wake of this, a high enhanctress Uchawi and a small group of rebels rise from the shadows with the power of forbidden magic to defy his absolute power.

If this free Nintendo Switch Online download does not tickle your fancy, there are others. To this end, Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch 2 was recently updated with a new GameCube game. Meanwhile, there is also a new free download for Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time fans.