After Years of Speculation, We’ll Finally Have Our Answer to the Biggest GTA 6 Question This Week

Grand Theft Auto 6 has shaped up to be the most anticipated game in video history, and for good reason. It is easily one of the most ambitious and biggest games, following on the heels of the massively successful Grand Theft Auto 5. Fans have speculated on every aspect, broken down each trailer, and dreamed of what it will be like to finally explore the new setting. But one question has haunted players, one that will finally be answered when the game goes live for pre-orders on June 25th.

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The cost for GTA 6 has been one of the most highly debated aspects of the game, and that mystery will be resolved come June 25th. While Rockstar and Take Two still has not revealed pricing, speculation has centered around a launch price somewhere between $70 and $100. Once pre-orders go live, gamers will finally learn whether GTA 6 follows current AAA pricing standards or becomes the title that pushes the industry into a new era.

Rockstar Is Finally Revealing the Price for Grand Theft Auto 6

image courtesy of rockstar games

Rockstar’s announcement of June 25 pre-orders is significant for more than just eager fans. Despite multiple trailers, gameplay discussions, and release date announcements, Rockstar has remained silent about pricing. That silence has fueled months of speculation across the gaming community, with most expecting it to land somewhere between $70 and $100. A standard edition priced at $80 seems the most likely outcome, though players can probably expect other editions to be closer to $100 and beyond if Rockstar opts for deluxe or collector’s editions.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed this, so everything we know about the pricing has been speculation. The whole event surrounding GTA 6’s price has felt like a scavenger hunt, and the studio not giving fans anything certainly has many worried that the price will be on the higher end of what is expected. Rockstar Games’ silence has created a fervor around this aspect, almost rivaling the excitement for gameplay, characters, and story. With GTA 6, the cost has become a headline all its own because players understand that whatever Rockstar chooses could influence the entire industry for years to come.

Will GTA 6 Set the New Standard for Video Game Pricing?

image courtesy of rockstar games

Over the years, the price of new game releases has increased steadily, especially for AAA titles. Currently, most developers are setting their games at $70, a trend established during the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation. Yet we’ve seen this pushed forward more recently with the Nintendo Switch 2, as Nintendo is now asking for $80 for select titles. This is all setting up for Rockstar Games to potentially introduce a new pricing standard, at least for major titles like GTA 6.

An $80 price tag is what is expected, but nothing is stopping Rockstar Games from asking $100 for the standard edition, considering the level of hype surrounding GTA 6. The concern is what comes next. If the most anticipated game of the decade launches successfully at $100 and sells tens of millions of copies, other publishers may view that as validation for raising prices across the board.

Rockstar is uniquely positioned to test those limits. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be one of the largest entertainment launches in history, and demand is unlikely to disappear because of a higher price tag. Whether gamers like it or not, the decision revealed on June 25 may shape the future of video game pricing almost as much as it shapes the future of Rockstar’s biggest franchise.

What you expect to see on pre-order day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!