GTA Online Celebrates the Fourth of July With Discounts, Money Bonuses, and More

When it comes to holiday celebrations in video games, there are few games better at it than GTA Online. Since December 2013, just two months after GTA Online had released, Rockstar has been celebrating holidays within the game in an extravagant way. For Christmas 2013, the developer made it snow and put up Christmas trees and gave out holiday outfits to fans. This has remained a tradition every December, allowing fans to enjoy a winter wonderland in Los Santos. This trend continued with a Valentine's Day update and eventually an Independence Day update which saw the release of an America flag-themed monster truck, fireworks, and more.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Rockstar Games has detailed how fans can celebrate the Fourth of July in GTA Online. The developer confirmed there will be a plethora of discounts, double and triple GTA$ rewards for certain missions, a $200k bonus for completing all of the Independence Day Special Land Races, and much more. You can check out the full list of Independence Day festivities below.

Triple GTA$ on Land Races

on Land Races A GTA$200K bonus for those who complete all Independence Day Special Land Races (Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake)

for those who complete all Independence Day Special Land Races (Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake) Triple GTA$ and RP on Business Battles, while retrieved crates might contain the Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

on Business Battles, while retrieved crates might contain the Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt Triple GTA$ and RP on Running Back (Remix)

on Running Back (Remix) Double GTA$ and RP on Lester Contact Missions

on Lester Contact Missions Last week for the GTA$1M rebate for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht

for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht Prize Ride: The Bravado Gauntlet Classic for placing in the Top 5 in Street Race Series for three days in a row this week

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic for placing in the Top 5 in Street Race Series for three days in a row this week Test Rides: The Pegassi Ignus, Pegassi Tempesta, and Pegassi Zentorno



On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Hao's Premium Test Ride : The pearlescent Principe Deveste Eight

: The pearlescent Principe Deveste Eight This week's Hao's Special Works Time Trial is between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands

Property Discounts: 40% off Facilities, plus their Modifications and Fortifications

40% off Facilities, plus their Modifications and Fortifications Independence Day Discounts: 50% off the Vapid Liberator, Car Horns, Musket, Firework Launcher, Firework Ammo, Tire Smoke, Face Paint and Clothing, Mobile Operation Center Liveries, Mk II Weapon Liveries, Haircuts, and Masks

50% off the Vapid Liberator, Car Horns, Musket, Firework Launcher, Firework Ammo, Tire Smoke, Face Paint and Clothing, Mobile Operation Center Liveries, Mk II Weapon Liveries, Haircuts, and Masks Vehicle Discounts: A free Western Sovereign, plus 40% off the Pegassi Ignus, 50% the Pegassi Zentorno, 30% the Pegassi Tempesta, Buckingham Tug, and the Mobile Operations Center

A free Western Sovereign, plus 40% off the Pegassi Ignus, 50% the Pegassi Zentorno, 30% the Pegassi Tempesta, Buckingham Tug, and the Mobile Operations Center This month's GTA+ Member Benefits: The Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort and the Ocelot Locust sports car free of charge, Double GTA$ on Standard Time Trials and Quadruple Rewards on The Data Leaks, free clothing and accessories, and more

The Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort and the Ocelot Locust sports car free of charge, Double GTA$ on Standard Time Trials and Quadruple Rewards on The Data Leaks, free clothing and accessories, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a GTA$125K bonus for playing any time this week

Will you be playing GTA Online this weekend? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.