GTA Online Leaker Teases Big DLC Coming Very Soon

A substantial GTA Online update is coming very soon, according to a prominent Rockstar Games insider and leaker. It’s December 2, yet there’s been no word of GTA Online’s usual big December update. That said, this should change in the coming days if a new report from Tez2 is accurate. Taking to Twitter, and quote-tweeting a tweet about a new GTA Online event ending on Tuesday, December 14, Tez2 teased Grand Theft Auto fans that they “better allocate some time off for the DLC release on December 14.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.

Previously, the Tez2 relayed word that this mystery update is codenamed Fixers, or at least that’s what their resources have told them. Of course, this signals the return of more Tuner-like contracts.

“GTA Online next update is codenamed Fixers, as per sources,” said the Tez2. “The codename suggests the return of more Tuner-alike contracts. Since Dr. Dre is involved, the legit business, Rockstar hinted at, is likely music-centered and expandable with new Contracts.”

For now, take these reports, teases, and speculation with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions, but it doesn’t change the fact that everything here ranges from unofficial to speculative and it’s also all subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t addressed any of this in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a multitude of reasons, but if Rockstar bucks expectations and does provide some type of comment or response, we will update the story accordingly.

