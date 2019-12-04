GTA Online Teases New Casino Heist

Like rumors suggested, GTA Online on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is getting a December update, and it looks like it’s going to be a landmark one for the game. Today, Rockstar Games released a new teaser trailer across its social media accounts. The teaser itself is an in-game advertisement for Diamond Casino & Resort. However, the advert quickly gets hacked by Lester, teasing a heist in the process. Again, we heard word of a notable December update earlier this year, but none of the rumors and leaks mentioned anything about a heist. In other words, to say fans were surprised would be an understatement.

As you will know, GTA Online hasn’t seen a new heist since the Doomsday Heist, which also released in December, but was all the way back in 2017. So, it’s been awhile. And of course, with a new heist means a huge slab of new content, including new weapons, new vehicles, and everything else that comes with the usual heist missions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, at the moment, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed that this is its intention, but it’s unclear what else this tease could be for. Heck, the video even mentions scoring big, which is a clear reference to a heist. You can check out the teaser for yourself, below:

The Diamond Casino & Resort: Score Big in Los Santos pic.twitter.com/M8TQ1KTEEZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2019

Heists are obviously the premier content of GTA Online, however, Rockstar Games has been a bit stingy with them. Again, the last one the game got was all the way back in 2017. That said, when Rockstar Games added the Casino & Resort content to the game earlier this year, many assumed this would be followed up with a heist. After all, casinos and heists go together like cousin Roman and bowling.

GTA Online is available — for free for anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V — via PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen ports of the base game.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.