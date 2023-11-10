GTA Online Update Adds 2 Limited-Time Community Challenges

With good reason, the talk of the video game world this week has been the impending announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, that announcement isn't coming until early December, so fans still have about a month until they learn more about what's coming next. And even if it's announced for a 2024 release date, developer Rockstar Games will need to continue dropping new content for GTA Online. To that end, the team announced a new set of community challenges for GTA Online today. These include two new events players across the globe will need to collectively complete if everyone wants to earn the rewards.

The first event is focused squarely on Sprunk and eCola. Players need to drink a total of 100 million cans of the two sodas to earn several cosmetic rewards. They'll have until November 29 to finish and the rewards will hit accounts by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Simeon is hosting an Employee of the Month Challenge where players are trying to earn a total of $15 billion in Export Requests by November 15 to get a special livery. Of course, several other rewards coming with the update, including a few nice deals on new cars at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

You'll find the full update patch notes below. GTA Online is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

GTA Online November 9 Community Challenge Patch Notes

The entire city’s juiced with excitement for two new GTA Online Community Challenges.



The entire city's juiced with excitement, bolstered by the caffeine rush of a new Community Challenge issued by the titans of the carbonated beverage industry. There's also a surge in demand for Export Requests courtesy of Simeon Yetarian, boosted bottom lines on an assortment of modes and activities, and so much more.

Sprunk & eCola Challenge

After pitting drinkers of Sprunk and eCola against each other last year in a fierce battle for brand supremacy, Big Soda is now flipping the script and aiming to mobilize their combined forces to preach the health-boosting effects of these sugary, caffeine-laden concoctions.



Sprunk and eCola fanatics must now unite to guzzle a combined total of 100 million cans of Sprunk and eCola by November 29, and in doing so unlock custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates, the dashing new Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit, and a fierce Sprunk x eCola branded livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju Plane (25% off this week). If successful, the Raiju livery, the Bodysuit, and the vanity plates will be unlocked for the entire community later this year.



Grab a Sprunk or eCola from your owned properties, Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, or vending machines around Southern San Andreas to get in on the action. Consume directly from vending machines, via the Interaction Menu, or when enjoying Snacks via the Weapon Wheel and do your part!

Simeon's Employee of the Month Challenge

Simeon Yetarian knows a good opportunity when he sees it. With so much of the local populace buzzing off Sprunk and eCola-induced sugar rushes, it's the perfect time to channel that communal energy into boosting high-demand vehicles for his clientele.



Take part in Simeon's Employee of the Month Challenge and prove your worth to the proprietor of Premium Deluxe Motorsport. If the community can collectively complete GTA$15,000,000,000 worth of Simeon Export Requests by November 15, all players will receive a special livery later this year.



Check your text messages for a daily list of Export Requests from the man himself (also paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week) and deliver these vehicles to the dockside garage at the Terminal.

2X GTA$ and RP on Import/Export

Speaking of delivering exotic vehicles, Executives who own a Vehicle Warehouse (50% off) can trade Vehicle Cargo stock in Import/Export Sell Missions and earn 2X GTA$ and RP for each sale, through November 15.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Simeon's ongoing Employee of the Month Challenge ensures that the Premium Deluxe Motorsports showroom is filled with covetable rides, including the vivacious Vysser Neo (Sports, 40% off) and ostentatious Ocelot Locust (Sports, 40% off):

Vysser Neo (Sports, 40% off)

(Sports, 40% off) Pegassi Infernus (Super, 50% off)

(Super, 50% off) Grotti Cheetah (Super, 50% off)

(Super, 50% off) Bravado Banshee (Sports)

(Sports) Ocelot Locust (Sports, 40% off)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Visit the window of the Luxury Autos showroom to get a closer look at this week's pair of alluring vehicles: the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports) and Truffade Adder (Super).

5X GTA$ for Taxi Work

Tourism, a booming nightlife, urban sprawl: Los Santos is a taxi driver's dream gig, especially so when Taxi Work is paying out 5X GTA$ to those who ferry their clientele to their destinations unscathed.

3X GTA$ and RP on VIP Work and Challenges

VIPs can put their Bodyguards through trials in VIP Work and Challenges by utilizing the SecuroServ VIP option in the Interaction Menu. Bodyguards stand to earn Triple Rewards for proving their worth to the Organization, all week long.



Join the executive class by purchasing an Executive Office for 50% off this week.

3X GTA$ and RP on Kill Quota

Enter a world of pain in Kill Quota, a gauntlet where teams must hit a designated kill count with a given weapon before advancing to a more challenging loadout, culminating in a frantic, sudden-death melee. All teams will walk away with 3X GTA$ and RP this week.

Car Meet Prize Ride and Other Bonus Vehicles

Racers who place in the Top 6 of the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row will earn the returning Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Sports Classic).



Visit the Test Track inside the LS Car Meet to try out this week's selection of returning vehicles: the Obey 9F Cabrio (Sports, 40% off), Progen GP1 (Super, 40% off), and Pfister 811 (Super, 40% off); putting them through a gauntlet of Time Trials and Scrambles, or joyriding around the track.



Spin the Lucky Wheel in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort for the opportunity to walk away the owner of an Ocelot Penetrator (Super).



Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this week's Premium Test Ride is the Principe Deveste Eight (Super). Race from Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness in this week's HSW Time Trial.