GTA Online Update Adds Multiple Features Fans Have Wanted For 12 Years

GTA Online‘s latest update adds a ton of new content, including multiple things fans have wanted to see for over a decade. Although many expected to be playing GTA 6 by now as it was previously slated for a 2025 release, the game has been delayed to November 2026. With that said, those looking to get their GTA fix will be relegated to GTA Online, which is still being supported with substantial new content. Rockstar Games has continued to keep players well fed and rewarded them for their loyalty with regular events that can help you earn tons of cash.
With that said, Rockstar began teasing the latest update to GTA Online this past summer. It was a rare move, but also probably a necessary one, as this update is massive and pricey. The new update, titled A Safehouse in the Hills, adds luxury mansions to the game. These expensive new properties give players a way to spend their excessive stacks of cash on something they’ve always wanted. When GTA Online was released, players could only have apartments. Houses were added later, but were still relatively small in scale. Now, Rockstar is giving players full-fledged mansions after years of demands.
GTA Online‘s Latest Update Adds Pets, Mansions, and Brings Back Michael
The new update is officially out right now and brings a ton of new content to the game. Perhaps most notably, GTA Online‘s latest updates brings back Michael De Santa, one of the beloved protagonists from the story mode. He was last seen giving up his life of crime to become a family man and movie producer, but now, he’s back in the game. Michael and his wife, Amanda, will greet players when they move into their new home, and he’ll even help you on some jobs, which will help you earn money for some of the new vehicles and items added in this update.
The new mansions are decked out with an AI assistant that carries a ton of benefits, a 20-car garage, a gym, a pool, a salon, and much more. Rockstar has also added pets into GTA Online, something fans have wanted ever since playing with Franklin’s dog, Chop, in the game’s story mode. Those with a mansion will be able to have a dog kennel or cat bed for a furry friend. So, the big question is… how much does all of this cost? The answer is… a lot. They start at $11.5 million and go to $12.8 million for the base price, but the cost to customize it with various amenities will jack that price up quite a bit. A cat, for instance, costs $15,000.
You can view everything new with GTA Online‘s A Safehouse in the Hills update as well as a map of the three mansions below.
- Three new Mansion properties, The Richman Villa, Tongva Estate and Vinewood Residence, featuring:
- AI Assistant, allowing players to fast travel from the Mansion to any of their owned properties, throw public or private Mansion Parties and boost Production at any Businesses, and more
- Master Control Terminal to remotely manage Businesses
- Driveway to park a Personal Vehicle and Private Rooftop Helipad with the complementary Mansion Volatus helicopter
- 20-vehicle Garage
- Yoga area and Gym Equipment to temporarily boost player stats
- Swimming Pool and Hot Tub
- Dog kennel and cat bed from which players can add a nameable companion
- Salon with a resident Barber and Tattoo Artist
- Trophy Cabinets to display accomplishments
- Interior customizations and add-ons, including an Armory, Arcade, indoor Car Podium, Vehicle Workshop, a dedicated Security team that reduces the frequency of attacks and raids on Businesses or prevents them entirely with a security upgrade, and more
- New Vehicles: The futuristic Pfister X-treme (Super), the throwback-inspired Übermacht Sentinel XS4 (Sedan), and the retro-styled Grotti GT750 (Sports Classic)
- KnoWay Out: Brand-new Missions helping Avi Schwartzman take down a shadowy surveillance network by a self-driving vehicle start-up – available to all players
- Weekly Challenge: A GTA$400,000 bonus for successfully foiling KnoWay’s plot as a Leader
- A brand-new Rockstar Mission Creator: An in-depth toolkit allowing players to design, build, and share their own Missions
- New GTA+ Benefits: Early access to the new Vapid FMJ MK V, the added benefit of adding Hao’s Special Works, Benny’s, Drift Tuning, and Missile Lock-On Jammer capability to vehicles from a mansion’s Vehicle Workshop, 50% off HSW Upgrades, and the ability to remotely give assignments to Hangar, Warehouse, and Bail Office Staff from The Vinewood Club App
- Plus, a new Getaway Driver random event, four new Emotes, and Missile Lock-On Jammer capability for 50 additional vehicles, with more to come including festive celebrations, more vehicles, Odd Jobs, Missions, seasonal Adversary Modes and more