GTA Online Update Adds Multiple Features Fans Have Wanted For 12 Years

GTA Online‘s latest update adds a ton of new content, including multiple things fans have wanted to see for over a decade. Although many expected to be playing GTA 6 by now as it was previously slated for a 2025 release, the game has been delayed to November 2026. With that said, those looking to get their GTA fix will be relegated to GTA Online, which is still being supported with substantial new content. Rockstar Games has continued to keep players well fed and rewarded them for their loyalty with regular events that can help you earn tons of cash.

With that said, Rockstar began teasing the latest update to GTA Online this past summer. It was a rare move, but also probably a necessary one, as this update is massive and pricey. The new update, titled A Safehouse in the Hills, adds luxury mansions to the game. These expensive new properties give players a way to spend their excessive stacks of cash on something they’ve always wanted. When GTA Online was released, players could only have apartments. Houses were added later, but were still relatively small in scale. Now, Rockstar is giving players full-fledged mansions after years of demands.

Status is everything. Take your rightful place amongst the city's elite with a lavish new mansion property.



GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, now available: https://t.co/MeMM9Fprhi pic.twitter.com/dwvrGN9U5N — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 10, 2025

The new update is officially out right now and brings a ton of new content to the game. Perhaps most notably, GTA Online‘s latest updates brings back Michael De Santa, one of the beloved protagonists from the story mode. He was last seen giving up his life of crime to become a family man and movie producer, but now, he’s back in the game. Michael and his wife, Amanda, will greet players when they move into their new home, and he’ll even help you on some jobs, which will help you earn money for some of the new vehicles and items added in this update.

The new mansions are decked out with an AI assistant that carries a ton of benefits, a 20-car garage, a gym, a pool, a salon, and much more. Rockstar has also added pets into GTA Online, something fans have wanted ever since playing with Franklin’s dog, Chop, in the game’s story mode. Those with a mansion will be able to have a dog kennel or cat bed for a furry friend. So, the big question is… how much does all of this cost? The answer is… a lot. They start at $11.5 million and go to $12.8 million for the base price, but the cost to customize it with various amenities will jack that price up quite a bit. A cat, for instance, costs $15,000.

You can view everything new with GTA Online‘s A Safehouse in the Hills update as well as a map of the three mansions below.

Three new Mansion properties, The Richman Villa, Tongva Estate and Vinewood Residence, featuring:

AI Assistant, allowing players to fast travel from the Mansion to any of their owned properties, throw public or private Mansion Parties and boost Production at any Businesses, and more

Master Control Terminal to remotely manage Businesses

Driveway to park a Personal Vehicle and Private Rooftop Helipad with the complementary Mansion Volatus helicopter

20-vehicle Garage

Yoga area and Gym Equipment to temporarily boost player stats

Swimming Pool and Hot Tub

Dog kennel and cat bed from which players can add a nameable companion

Salon with a resident Barber and Tattoo Artist

Trophy Cabinets to display accomplishments

Interior customizations and add-ons, including an Armory, Arcade, indoor Car Podium, Vehicle Workshop, a dedicated Security team that reduces the frequency of attacks and raids on Businesses or prevents them entirely with a security upgrade, and more