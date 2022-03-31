GTA Online's Latest Update Includes More PS5 and Xbox Series X Exclusives

✖

A new update is now live in GTA Online, and it has some exclusive features for those playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This week, players on those platforms that have beaten Hao's introductory race can buy and test drive cars that have been cloned from those customized by players in the LS Car Meet. They can also snag 20% off Racing Suits from Hao's Special Works. Last but not least, next-gen users can test drive or buy the Grotti Turismo Classic, now featured on Hao's Premium Test Ride podium.

While next-gen is clearly getting some love right now, GTA Online's latest update does feature content for all players. This week, fans on all platforms can get double Car Meet Rep when their vehicles are cloned by LS Car Meet members. They'll also get 150 bonus Car Meet Rep for the first car cloned, and 100 more each day after. Players can also get 2X GTA$ and RP for participating in the Survival Series, Lamar Contact Missions, and Sell Missions. All players that log on this week will also be given a pair of free All White Square Shades.

GTA Online has some nice options this week for those in the market for a new vehicle. The Grotti Itali GTO is the current Prize Ride for players that place in the top three in five LS Car Meet Races. Over at The Diamond Casino & Resort, the Annis Savestra is the top prize at the Lucky Wheel. The LS Car Meet's Test Track also has three cars players can take for a spin: the Declasse Stallion, Pfister Growler, and a Bravado Buffalo S. If players enjoy the Pfister Growler, the car is currently available at 30% off. Speaking of discounts, High-End Apartments are also 30% off, while Ammu-Nation has Carbine and Assault Rifles at 50% off, alongside their customization options.

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

