GTA Online Update Fixes Game-Breaking Glitch and Gives Away Free Money

A new GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside patch notes for the update. And for the latest Weekly Update, Rockstar Games has fixed a game-breaking glitch, is giving away free money, and is bringing back some double rewards. Dubbed Mobile Operations, the update is giving players an additional GTA$100K bonus for completing any Mobile Operation Mission. Meanwhile, the double rewards include Mobile Operation Missions, Gunrunning Sell Missions, and the Survival Series.

As always, the update does not require any type of download on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, and like every other Weekly Update, this latest one isn't substantial in terms of fixes, changes, or new content. However, while it's not advertised by Rockstar Games, according to Tez2, a background update has also been rolled out to fix the Oppressor MK2 invisible glitch.

Below, you can check out Rockstar Games' official rundown for the update:

All Mobile Operations Missions are offering Double GTA$ and RP Rewards Take on Agent 14’s dirty work using Weaponized Vehicles to subvert rival operations and supply lines. For those new to the Gunrunning racket, pick up a Bunker and a Mobile Operations Center – both available on discount from the fine folks at Warstock this week – then head to the Command Center of your new MOC to launch these missions, and complete Resupply missions to unlock new Mobile Operations. You’ll be earning hand over fist in no time. Plus, complete any Mobile Operations Mission to net an extra GTA$100K when you log in next week.

Double Pay on Gunrunning

Free Warstock Play GTA Online anytime between September 24th and 30th to get the Warstock Cache & Carry Cap. Cap

Double Rewards in Survival Series

On the Podium This Week: The Declasse DR1

Discounts: Bunkers – 40% off Paleto Forest Bunker Raton Canyon Bunker Lago Zancudo Bunker Chumash Bunker Grapeseed Bunker Route 68 Bunker Grand Senora Desert Bunker Smoke Tree Road Bunker Thomson Scrapyard Bunker Farmhouse Bunker Bunker Modifications – 30% off Bunker Style Personal Quarters Shooting Range Gun Locker Transportation Mobile Operations Center – 40% off Mobile Operations Center Customizations – 35% off Bays Interior Color Liveries Weapons Vehicles: Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off Pegassi Infernus – 40% off Coil Rocket Voltic – 40% off Titan – 40% off

Prime Gaming GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive GTA$200K for playing any time this week. In addition, Prime Gaming members also receive: The Vespucci Canals Nightclub location for free 40% off the Yosemite Rancher 70% off the Declasse Drift Yosemite



GTA Online is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more details and media on this week's update, click here.