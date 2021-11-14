GTA Trilogy Fans Unhappy After Discovering More Bizarre Changes

The GTA Trilogy Remaster — or as it’s officially known, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — isn’t just in rough shape, bogged down with performance issues, but there’s also been plenty of debate about the visual style of the remasters. That said, while the visuals of the games are dividing fans, what players can agree on is that the changes to the actual content of the game, despite being minor, are largely not good.

In the name of modernity, the game has made changes like the removal of the Confederate Flag. Meanwhile, the fog from GTA San Andreas has been removed. These changes aren’t as contentious as others. And the same applies to the changes below, but that doesn’t make them any less bizarre.

There’s a shop in the original GTA Vice City for Shaft Hot Dog. In the original, the shop’s slogan is “The taste of a real man’s meat.” For whatever reason, in the remasters, this has been changed to “The taste of a real man’s heat.” Now, whether this change is due to human or AI, isn’t currently clear.

Very similarly, the sign for Screamin’ Colin’s Guitars in the same game has also been changed. And this change surely has to be down an AI program not reading it correctly, which in turn suggests that’s what happened with Shaft Hot Do’s slogan.

oh god, they used AI to upscale the signs in the GTA "remasters", so a lot of the classic jokes are lost because the algorithm just guessed. They didn't even check.



"Guitar wank" becomes "guitar henk" and "Air Guitar" becomes "AR guitar" pic.twitter.com/ku2fguLyVY — wootmaster.bsky.social (@woot_master) November 13, 2021

At the moment of publishing, these changes and the criticism they’ve generated haven’t been addressed. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the remasters and all things gaming, click here.

