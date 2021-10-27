Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Includes Wrong Credits for Star-Lord Costume

One of the nicer little touches in the video game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix is the attempt to credit the creative teams involved with the original introductions of the various in-game suits and costumes that players can find and unlock. When scrolling through them to pick an outfit, there are details like, for example, a given costume’s first appearance and the writers and artists involved. Unfortunately for the Social-Lord suit, it would appear that the information there is just straight-up wrong.

The Social-Lord suit incorrectly attributes the costume to having first appeared in All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #1 in 2017 by writer Gerry Duggan and artists Aaron Kuder and Ive Svocina. Artist Kris Anka pointed out late last night the incorrect information, and Anka should know as the costume itself was designed by Anka for the Star-Lord solo series written by Chip Zdarsky that year. Thankfully, the Twitter account for the video game has already noted that it regrets the error and will correct it in a future update.

https://twitter.com/kristaferanka/status/1453261916562935819

In fact, ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the new Star-Lord costume itself back in 2017. “My basic approach with this new Star-Lord design was I wanted one that encompassed all his previous designs,” Anka said back then. “I think it’s safe to say Peter has had a lot of different costumes over time, so I wanted to bring them all together into one cohesive look.”

“The first thing I knew I wanted was to make the undershirt a throwback to Peter’s original costume; it seemed like the perfect opportunity,” he continued. “Everything else was forged out of creating a combination between his movie costumes, which he has been rolling around in, with his [Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s Guardians of the Galaxy] military-looking costume. The helmet is iconic now, so that didn’t change.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy itself is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch via the cloud, and PC. It’s unclear when the fix on Star-Lord’s costume will come through, but it is coming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded video game right here.

