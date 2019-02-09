Activision Is Offering ‘Guitar Hero Live’ Refunds

Guitar Hero Live players who bought the game during a certain timeframe are being offered refunds by Activision, though they have to fill out a form before a deadline to be reimbursed.

Guitar Hero TV, a core part of Guitar Hero Live which featured a rotation of songs, was shut down at the start of December 2018 following an announcement from Activision. The game’s normal online mode is still intact, but without the GHTV mode, many people who purchased the game were left without a major feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s presumably because of this reason that Activision is now offering voluntary refunds to anyone who submits proof of their purchase and fills out a claims form to get their money back. Activision’s blog post about the topic is titled “Guitar Hero Live – GHTV Sunset,” though the actual GHTV channel isn’t mentioned anywhere in the body of the post. What it does say though is that anyone who bought the game between December 1, 2017, and January 1, 2019, can fill out the form to get a refund.

There are several requirements to make sure the claim form goes through. Activision said players may qualify for a refund if the following requirements are met:

They purchased Guitar Hero Live in the United States during the period starting December 1, 2017 and ending on January 1, 2019; They submit a completed Claim Form by the deadline of May 1, 2019; and Their purchase of Guitar Hero Live since December 2017 can be confirmed by Activision

If you’ve got a receipt still, getting the refund is as easy as providing proof of that purchase through those means. Without a receipt, a credit card statement will suffice, but without either of those, it’s up to Activision to verify the buyer’s eligibility for a refund.

The money from those refunds, if successful, won’t be in buyers’ pockets for some time though, but that’s not too surprising considering the process. Activision’s post concluded by saying those who are eligible for the refund “will receive a prepaid Visa (or similar) card 8-12 weeks after the close of the claim period by the deadline of May 1, 2019. The actual amount people get back will depend on either how much they paid in their verified purchase or will be determined by the MSRP if a purchase can’t be verified.

The offering of the refunds follows a lawsuit filed in September 2018 by an individual who claimed Activision falsely advertised the product and its GHTV service by shutting the latter down.