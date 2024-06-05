Hades 2 Gets Second Early Access Patch

Hades 2 entered early access about a month ago, earning an impressive number of players within its first 24-hours due to the high anticipation of the popular first game's sequel. The first patch followed soon thereafter, releasing just ten days after early access began, bringing plenty of updates to the still in-development game. Developers Supergiant Games have now released the second patch to Hades 2, which features a long list of updates, additions, and bug fixes to overall improve the game experience, many of which were brought on by player feedback.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 Notes

General Gameplay

You now can encounter up to one additional Olympian each night (as in the previous game)



You now are likely to find one more Boon or other major reward while in Erebus



Increased invulnerability duration after your Death Defiance effects activate



Improved rewards of Ash and Psyche can now be found in Oceanus and the Rift of Thessaly



You now can press-and-hold to harvest repeatedly from Crescent Pick Outcroppings



Toula should now stay closer to you in Encounters, especially in the Fields of Mourning



Nemesis no longer offers Death Defiance items if you do not need to refill the effect



Reduced Gold cost of Selene's Boon when available in Charon's Shop



Minor adjustments to the order in which Olympians may first appear early on



Normalized chances of finding Fishing Points in various regions



Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Witch's Staff: Special knocks foes away, but is slightly slower; Omega Special is faster



Sister Blades: Special staggers standard foes longer; Attack visual FX better match the hitbox



Umbral Flames: Attacks are stronger and faster; Omega Attack channels faster and uses less magick; Special gives a speed boost, but has reduced damage; Omega Special can be channeled while moving



Moonstone Axe: reworked Special provides a lingering barrier; Omega Attack channels slightly faster; Omega Special channels faster



Argent Skull: Omega Attack channels faster and hits a larger area



Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Witch's Staff (Circe): adjusted activation and duration of Serenity effect; Serenity now adds Omega bonus damage that scales with this Aspect's rank



Witch's Staff (Momus): reworked; each of your Omega Moves automatically fires several times in succession from where you use them



Sister Blades (Artemis): you will Block again if the effect recharges while you are channeling; Block now takes priority over Dodge and similar effects



Umbral Flames (Eos): reworked; Omega Attack now fires a slow shot that occasionally creates damage blasts and also copies your Specials



Moonstone Axe (Melinoë): reworked; now adds Power and Max Life



Moonstone Axe (Thanatos): reworked; faster Attack adds Critical chance to Omega moves



Argent Skull (Persephone): you now earn Glory much faster, but only by using your Omega Cast; improved control responsiveness during Omega Special



Keepsakes

Moon Beam (Selene): increased bonus to Path of Stars upgrades



Daedalus Hammer Upgrades



Marauder Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...



Rapid Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks become faster



All your Attacks become faster Double Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...



Wicked Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks gain bonus Power



All your Attacks gain bonus Power Double Cataclysm (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...



Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks hit twice, but you take more damage



All your Attacks hit twice, but you take more damage Rapid Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special



Dual Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special; reduced range; renamed from Double Moonshot



Shimmering Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special



Aetheric Moonburst (Staff): increased Magick restoration from Power Shots



Concentrated Flurry (Blades): cut from game; replaced with...



Melting Dart (Blades): new! Your Special destroys a large percentage of a foe's Armor



Your Special destroys a large percentage of a foe's Armor Flick Knives (Blades): new! Your Dash-Strike also fires several Special knives in a fan pattern



Your Dash-Strike also fires several Special knives in a fan pattern Rapid Onslaught (Blades): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slice



Hook Knives (Blades): slightly reduced speed of knives returning to you



Furious Fire (Flames): cut from game; replaced with...



Mega Spark (Flames): new! All your Attacks travel farther and deal more damage



All your Attacks travel farther and deal more damage Inverted Spark (Flames): new! Dash to make shots from Attacks reverse direction and hit foes again



Dash to make shots from Attacks reverse direction and hit foes again Leaden Spark (Flames): new! Your Attacks knock foes away and have bonus Power



Your Attacks knock foes away and have bonus Power Sustained Spark (Flames): also increases move speed, instead of reducing; formerly Sustained Fire



Melting Coil (Flames): no longer fires straight; also affects Omega Special; formerly Melting Comet



Origin Coil (Flames): also affects Omega Special



Rapid Slash (Axe): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slash



Giga Cleaver (Axe): removed two-stage channeling (it always double-fires but uses more Magick)



Dashing Heave (Axe): removed damage bonus; instead, it now hits twice



Sidelong Crash (Skull): cut from game; replaced with...



Mega Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials travel farther and you take less damage while using them



Your Specials travel farther and you take less damage while using them Colossus Driver (Skull): also affects Omega Special



Hexes of Selene

Wolf Howl: reduced Magick-spend requirement



Twilight Curse: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced foes afflicted; reduced cast time



Night Bloom: reduced Magick-spend requirement, effect duration, bonus damage, and cast time



Lunar Ray: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced damage; reduced cast time



Moon Water: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement; slightly reduced healing



Dark Side: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement



Foes & Encounters

Chronos: various fixes and adjustments; there should be fewer cases where he's patently unfair



Infernal Cerberus: minor adjustments to some attack patterns in the first phase



Eris: grenade attacks no longer wildly bounce around



Polyphemus: reduced effectiveness of Mutant Sheep



Goldwrath: reduced accuracy and tracking of beam attack



Queen Lamia: slightly increased Armor; increased speed; other minor changes



Reed-Stalker: increased projectile speed and target distance; reduced rotation speed



Mourner: slightly increased rotation speed; slightly increased speed while attacking



Lamia: slightly increased life and Elite armor



Dire Shambler: reduced tracking speed between attacks



Hippo: self-destruct area should more closely match the visuals



Level Design & Environments

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly _(a further increase since last patch)_



Burning Oil Slicks in the Rift of Thessaly will extinguish after Encounters, though may be reignited



Adjusted Oil Slicks in some locations in the Rift of Thessaly



Minor fixes to several locations



Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Clearing Original Sins no longer requires choosing the very rare Barren curse from Chaos



Chaos Trials

Trial of Heartache: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes



Trial of Haste: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes



Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Forsaking: no longer helps ensure you quickly get Duo and Legendary Boons



Menus & UI

Added many new UI icons for Keepsakes, Weapons, Well of Charon offerings, and more



Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) now also lets you check each Olympian's list of offerings in the Book of Shadows while choosing their Boons (or the equivalent with other characters)



With the prior change, adjusted default key binding for Rarify; some custom bindings have been reset



Added a warning when you are down to your last use of Death Defiance



Opening the Book of Shadows should show entries for nearby characters more reliably



Removed the Unused Grasp notification when exiting the Altar of Ashes while at a high Grasp limit



Updated Pitch-Black Stone screen to use Aspect-specific icons



Adjusted input action bar layout at the bottom of the Boon Screen and similar



Added borders to icons for Selene Hexes on the Gifts of the Moon screen



Added informational pop-up when using F10 to report bugs



Other minor changes



Art & Visual FX

Reduced some full-screen flashing or strobing, such as from time-slow effects



Music & SFX

Added SFX for when certain active abilities such as Serenity are ready to use



Updated placeholder SFX for various Keepsakes



Updated SFX for projectile collisions with Umbral Flames (Moros)



Voice & Narrative

Unique voice lines should play more reliably when certain incantations are revealed in the Cauldron



Added voice lines when using Phase Shift (Selene) vs. Chronos (or trying to...)



More voice lines should play when confiding in Frinos in certain contexts



Miscellaneous

While brooding over the family portrait in the Crossroads, you may now snap out of it sooner



You now can fully control the game using keyboard only if you rebind Attack and Special



All timers now pause while in the presence of Charon



An Anvil of Fates will no longer be offered in Tartarus if you have not found a Daedalus Hammer



In the Hades Flashback, adjusted timing of hint for players who don't realize they are in control



Reduced requirements for the incantation Power to Pause and Reflect to be revealed



Melinoë now respawns in the center of her magick circle near her tent (she was a bit off before...)



Improved compatibility with more types of controllers



Updated text for various upgrades and abilities



Bug Fixes