Hades 2 Sneaks in One Last Update Before 1.0 Launch (Here’s What it Does)

Fans of the original Hades have been closely following the progress of Hades 2. Currently in Early Access, the follow-up has already been well received. And with each update, it just keeps getting better. Last month, Supergiant Games released what it thought could be the final update before Hades 2 finally got its full release. But today, the developer confirmed that it has snuck in one more Early Access update for the roguelike ahead of 1.0.
The Unseen Update arrived in June with a hefty list of major changes to Hades 2. Today’s update isn’t quite that extensive. In fact, it’s just called Patch 11 rather than getting a fancy name like prior major updates. Even so, this final Early Access patch brings in some major fixes, improvements, and balance adjustments. Supergiant Games is still being coy about when, exactly, Hades 2 will get its full release. But the developer says this is really the last Early Access update before 1.0, so it’s likely we don’t have too much longer to wait.
This latest Hades 2 patch fixes several bugs, including some issues with text and voice lines. It also makes some improvements to level design and balances out hexes, keepsakes, and more. Several boons and blessings have also been adjusted. In all, this patch brings Hades 2 closer to what it will look like at full launch. We’re just waiting on 1.0 for that final, True Ending to the game’s story.
Hades 2 Patch Notes for July 23rd Update – Patch 11
For the full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out the official Hades 2 patch notes from Supergiant Games below:
General Gameplay
- Notice: In preparation for our v1.0 launch and forthcoming story sequences surrounding the True Ending, please note that any Zodiac Sand or Void Lens resources you have when you load your save progress at that time will automatically be converted to Prestige. For now, you may continue earning these if you wish.
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
- Umbral Flames: increased Special projectile size and orbit speed
- Moonstone Axe: increased damage of Attack sequence
- Black Coat: improved responsiveness of blocking while channeling Omega Attack
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Sister Blades (Artemis): reduced recharge time for Riposte effect, so it can be used more frequently
- Umbral Flames (Melinoë): increased Critical damage chance
- Umbral Flames (Eos): using Special no longer cancels other Special projectiles; improved target tracking of Daybreaker projectile
- Moonstone Axe (Thanatos): increased Critical chance ramp-up and upper limit
- Witch’s Staff (Anubis): increased Magick cost of Omega Special
- Umbral Flames (Supay): reworked Special creates a second projectile; reworked Attack timings and Omega Attack; shots no longer stagger foes; reduced Rush Boon damage bonus; breaks Urns more easily
- Black Coat (Shiva): reworked Omega Special bounces several times in the target area; reduced Destructive damage bonus to compensate
Boons & Blessings
- Storm Ring (Zeus): increased damage
- Arc Flash (Zeus): increased damage
- Tidal Ring (Poseidon): reduced damage
- High Surf (Poseidon): reduced area of effect
- Solar Ring (Apollo): increased damage
- Hephaestus: increased damage of Blast effects, such as Smithy Rush; increased Glow bonus from Rarity
- Tough Gain (Hephaestus): effect now activates even if you are protected by Paid Dues (Hermes)
- Molten Touch (Hephaestus): increased damage to Armor, increased bonus from Poms of Power
- Heat Rush (Hestia): slightly reduced duration of damage trail
- Ares: Plasma can no longer provide a speed bonus greater than • 100%, which caused various issues
- Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with…
- Ripple Effect (Hera x Poseidon): new! Your effects from Fine Line (Hera) and Ocean Swell (Poseidon) have a chance to fire twice
- Seismic Hammer (Poseidon x Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…
- Seismic Servo (Poseidon x Hephaestus): new! Any Boon effects that recharge over time recharge faster
- Room Temperature (Demeter x Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…
- Cryo Pounder (Demeter x Hephaestus): new! Your blasts from Hephaestus deal more damage to Freeze-afflicted foes
- Rude Awakening (Apollo x Hephaestus): increased bonus damage
- Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia): increased timing window of Double Blast effect
- Travel Deal (Hermes): reduced Gold discount
- Harm for the Afflicted (Medea): increased how frequently this can deal damage
- Suffering on Sight (Medea): increased average damage
- Old Herbal Remedy (Circe): fixed an issue causing this effect to not be reduced by Vow of Scars (Oath)
- Protective Coating (Icarus): increased Armor
- Volatile Coating (Icarus): increased Armor and blast damage
Daedalus Hammer Upgrades
- Inverted Spark (Flames): improved compatibility with more Aspects
- Helheim Charge (Skull): now fires your Omega Attack an additional time in succession
- Chakra Collider (Skull): increased Power Shot timing window
- Awakened Rockets (Coat): increased Magick cost
Hexes & Path of Stars
- Reduced start-up time of most Hexes, making them faster to use
- Godsent upgrades now can appear on subsequent uses of the Path of Stars, if you meet the required Olympian after prior uses
- Confluence (Night Bloom): now makes your raised servants appear in your Casts, not after you Sprint
- Improved menu navigation of the Path of Stars while using gamepad controls
Keepsakes
- Olympian Keepsakes such as Cloud Bangle (Zeus) activate more reliably in Thessaly
- Ghost Onion: restorative effect is no longer reduced by Vow of Scars (Oath)
- Crystal Figurine: now activates an additional random Arcana Card
Animal Familiars
- Toula the Cat: improved bonuses from Familiar Bonds, and innate movement speed, pounce accuracy, and active time between naps; she is also less prone to getting stuck on obstacles
- Removed Attending a Faithful Beast (Cauldron), along with associated bonuses from Resting your Familiars
Foes & Dangers
- Encounters on Olympus now have slightly fewer foes
- Encounters with Icarus have slightly fewer foes at the same time
- Encounters on the Summit now have slightly fewer foes; some smaller foes have slightly increased Life
- Foes from Moon Monuments now have more Armor in later Regions
- Typhon: reduced speed and damage of main eye blast; reduced duration of some projectiles; reduced frequency of cyclone attacks in second phase
- Prometheus: reduced tracking speed of uppercut
- Unrivaled Cerberus: no longer also drops magma on top of his attacks
- Unrivaled Scylla: the guest artist fires fewer projectiles than before
- Unrivaled Hecate: fixed an issue causing the real Hecate to be easier to distinguish from the other two, unlike in the standard Encounter
- Master-Slicer (Erebus): reduced Life
- Lurker (Oceanus): attacks can be blocked more reliably using the Black Coat
- Shellback (Oceanus): Elite now shoots a larger bouncing projectile instead of a triple-shot
- Holeheart (Fields): thrown bomb no longer deals direct damage; Elite no longer throws multiples at once
- Brush-Stalker (Fields): reduced maximum targeting distance for ranged attack
- Lycaon (Fields): pounce attack now is slower to start
- Goldwraith (Tartarus): slightly reduced appearance rate
- Tempus (Tartarus): slightly reduced appearance rate
- Sandskull (Tartarus): slightly reduced appearance rate
- Satyr Hoplite (Olympus) : Elite throws fewer projectiles at once
- Satyr Vierophant (Tartarus): adjusted summoning behavior; reduced duration of fireball and its damage trail
- Shambler: all varieties have reduced tracking speed
- Bronzebeak (Ephyra): adjusted attack behavior
- Lubber (Ephyra): fixed an issue causing their flames to sometimes destroy your projectiles
- Eidolon (Ephyra): Elite no longer throws multiple projectiles at once
- Droplet (Thessaly) : reduced move speed
- Stickler (Thessaly) : reduced projectile speed
- Boozer (Thessaly) : reduced lunge-attack distance and accuracy
- Harpy Talon (Thessaly) : removed cyclone attack
- Auto-Seeker (Olympus) : removed self-destruct attack; reduced number of shots but increased damage
- Auto-Forcer (Olympus) : reduced move speed during whirlwind attack; increased recovery time
- Sky-Dracon (Olympus) : removed flame-breath attack
- Mega-Dracon (Olympus) : updated flame-breath attack
- Satyr Goldpike (Olympus) : Elite throws fewer projectiles at once
- Satyr Sapper (Olympus) : reduced speed and range of rocket attack; Elite fires fewer rockets
Level Design & Environments
- Several Locations on Olympus now have more places to take cover against enemy fire
- Improved pathing and collision in several Locations
Book of Shadows
- Improved sorting of Path of Stars upgrades for Selene after the Incantation Insight Into Offerings
Art & Visual FX
- Further adjustments to visual FX of various strikes and abilities to improve visual clarity in combat
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Voice & Narrative
- Updated voiceover for Athena
Music & SFX
- Improved audio feedback for Power Shot effects
- Updated sound effects for Umbral Flames (Supay)
- Other minor improvements
Miscellaneous
- You can no longer lose all your Life in the brief time it takes Athena to arrive once she is on her way
- You can no longer lose all your Life between clearing a Chaos Trial and being sent back by Chaos
- Your raised servants now show damage numbers when their strikes connect
- You can no longer Deflect raised Tempii attempting to heal you in the Encounter against Chronos
- Improved feedback on some Boons or items whose Life restoration is reduced by Vow of Scars
- Clarified that Gift Gift Gift (Echo) requires switching Keepsakes to take effect
- Updated Credits with additional contributors
- Updates and fixes to translations in some languages
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the Rush Boon bonus from Umbral Flames (Supay) to affect indirect Boons such as Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo)
- Fixed an issue causing Blast effects from Hephaestus to gain ‘strike foes from behind’ bonuses
- Fixed Ionic Gain (Zeus) Aether Fonts appearing in unreachable places in the Unrivaled Eris Encounter
- Fixed Blinding Rush (Apollo) or other Daze effects not affecting Typhon
- Fixed interaction with various Aspects and Exceptional Talent (Apollo)
- Fixed Buried Treasure (Poseidon) or Quick Buck (Hermes) items sometimes being out of reach
- Fixed Whispered Prayer (Artemis) not improving with Rarity
- Fixed interactions with Witch’s Staff (Anubis) and Wave Strike (Poseidon) or Cardio Gain (Hestia)
- Fixed Purification (Phase Shift) destroying your projectiles from Black Coat (Shiva)
- Fixed Gigaros Dash (Hades) amplifying damage other than Attack and Special
- Fixed Full Service (Icarus) not improving Rapid Slash (Daedalus – Axe)
- Fixed Mega Blaze (Daedalus – Flames) not affecting Omega Attack as described
- Fixed Garmr Gaze (Daedalus – Skull) reducing range unexpectedly
- Fixed Ambition (Sky Fall) not working against Guardians as described
- Fixed a rare case where Typhon could remain impervious indefinitely…
- Fixed Unrivaled Scylla sometimes stage-diving into the walls and getting stuck…
- Fixed Chronos sometimes speaking over the Pause Menu even while absent in the Typhon Encounter
- Fixed various issues with foes summoned by Typhon
- Fixed several cases where Olympian effects could appear on impervious foes
- Fixed Voice of Truth Prophecy missing a requirement for Gold Gold Gold (Echo)
- Fixed text not fading out as expected during the narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear
- Fixed various voice lines and story events playing unexpectedly or not playing when expected
- Fixed occasional visual issues with Magick Indicator while using Black Coat (Nyx)
- Fixed several text errors
- Other minor fixes