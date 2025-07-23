Hades 2 Sneaks in One Last Update Before 1.0 Launch (Here’s What it Does)

Fans of the original Hades have been closely following the progress of Hades 2. Currently in Early Access, the follow-up has already been well received. And with each update, it just keeps getting better. Last month, Supergiant Games released what it thought could be the final update before Hades 2 finally got its full release. But today, the developer confirmed that it has snuck in one more Early Access update for the roguelike ahead of 1.0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Unseen Update arrived in June with a hefty list of major changes to Hades 2. Today’s update isn’t quite that extensive. In fact, it’s just called Patch 11 rather than getting a fancy name like prior major updates. Even so, this final Early Access patch brings in some major fixes, improvements, and balance adjustments. Supergiant Games is still being coy about when, exactly, Hades 2 will get its full release. But the developer says this is really the last Early Access update before 1.0, so it’s likely we don’t have too much longer to wait.

We wanted to make one more Hades II Early Access patch before our upcoming v1.0, so here's Patch 11!🌒



Among the changes, look for balance adjustments and fixes based on your feedback and what we've seen. Thank you for playing and your support!⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZH8wBhOCqf — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) July 23, 2025

This latest Hades 2 patch fixes several bugs, including some issues with text and voice lines. It also makes some improvements to level design and balances out hexes, keepsakes, and more. Several boons and blessings have also been adjusted. In all, this patch brings Hades 2 closer to what it will look like at full launch. We’re just waiting on 1.0 for that final, True Ending to the game’s story.

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out the official Hades 2 patch notes from Supergiant Games below:

General Gameplay

Notice: In preparation for our v1.0 launch and forthcoming story sequences surrounding the True Ending, please note that any Zodiac Sand or Void Lens resources you have when you load your save progress at that time will automatically be converted to Prestige. For now, you may continue earning these if you wish.

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Umbral Flames : increased Special projectile size and orbit speed

: increased Special projectile size and orbit speed Moonstone Axe : increased damage of Attack sequence

: increased damage of Attack sequence Black Coat: improved responsiveness of blocking while channeling Omega Attack

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Sister Blades (Artemis) : reduced recharge time for Riposte effect, so it can be used more frequently

: reduced recharge time for Riposte effect, so it can be used more frequently Umbral Flames (Melinoë) : increased Critical damage chance

: increased Critical damage chance Umbral Flames (Eos) : using Special no longer cancels other Special projectiles; improved target tracking of Daybreaker projectile

: using Special no longer cancels other Special projectiles; improved target tracking of Daybreaker projectile Moonstone Axe (Thanatos) : increased Critical chance ramp-up and upper limit

: increased Critical chance ramp-up and upper limit Witch’s Staff (Anubis) : increased Magick cost of Omega Special

: increased Magick cost of Omega Special Umbral Flames (Supay): reworked Special creates a second projectile; reworked Attack timings and Omega Attack; shots no longer stagger foes; reduced Rush Boon damage bonus; breaks Urns more easily

reworked Special creates a second projectile; reworked Attack timings and Omega Attack; shots no longer stagger foes; reduced Rush Boon damage bonus; breaks Urns more easily Black Coat (Shiva): reworked Omega Special bounces several times in the target area; reduced Destructive damage bonus to compensate

Boons & Blessings

Storm Ring (Zeus) : increased damage

: increased damage Arc Flash (Zeus) : increased damage

: increased damage Tidal Ring (Poseidon) : reduced damage

: reduced damage High Surf (Poseidon) : reduced area of effect

: reduced area of effect Solar Ring (Apollo) : increased damage

: increased damage Hephaestus : increased damage of Blast effects, such as Smithy Rush ; increased Glow bonus from Rarity

: increased damage of Blast effects, such as ; increased Glow bonus from Rarity Tough Gain (Hephaestus) : effect now activates even if you are protected by Paid Dues (Hermes)

: effect now activates even if you are protected by Molten Touch (Hephaestus) : increased damage to Armor, increased bonus from Poms of Power

: increased damage to Armor, increased bonus from Heat Rush (Hestia) : slightly reduced duration of damage trail

: slightly reduced duration of damage trail Ares : Plasma can no longer provide a speed bonus greater than • 100%, which caused various issues

: Plasma can no longer provide a speed bonus greater than • 100%, which caused various issues Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Ripple Effect (Hera x Poseidon) : new! Your effects from Fine Line (Hera) and Ocean Swell (Poseidon) have a chance to fire twice

: Your effects from and have a chance to fire twice Seismic Hammer (Poseidon x Hephaestus) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Seismic Servo (Poseidon x Hephaestus) : new! Any Boon effects that recharge over time recharge faster

: Any Boon effects that recharge over time recharge faster Room Temperature (Demeter x Hephaestus) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Cryo Pounder (Demeter x Hephaestus) : new! Your blasts from Hephaestus deal more damage to Freeze-afflicted foes

: Your blasts from Hephaestus deal more damage to Freeze-afflicted foes Rude Awakening (Apollo x Hephaestus) : increased bonus damage

: increased bonus damage Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia) : increased timing window of Double Blast effect

: increased timing window of Double Blast effect Travel Deal (Hermes) : reduced Gold discount

: reduced Gold discount Harm for the Afflicted (Medea) : increased how frequently this can deal damage

: increased how frequently this can deal damage Suffering on Sight (Medea) : increased average damage

: increased average damage Old Herbal Remedy (Circe) : fixed an issue causing this effect to not be reduced by Vow of Scars (Oath)

: fixed an issue causing this effect to not be reduced by Protective Coating (Icarus) : increased Armor

: increased Armor Volatile Coating (Icarus): increased Armor and blast damage

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Inverted Spark (Flames) : improved compatibility with more Aspects

: improved compatibility with more Aspects Helheim Charge (Skull): now fires your Omega Attack an additional time in succession

now fires your Omega Attack an additional time in succession Chakra Collider (Skull): increased Power Shot timing window

increased Power Shot timing window Awakened Rockets (Coat): increased Magick cost

Hexes & Path of Stars

Reduced start-up time of most Hexes, making them faster to use

Godsent upgrades now can appear on subsequent uses of the Path of Stars, if you meet the required Olympian after prior uses

upgrades now can appear on subsequent uses of the Path of Stars, if you meet the required Olympian after prior uses Confluence (Night Bloom) : now makes your raised servants appear in your Casts, not after you Sprint

: now makes your raised servants appear in your Casts, not after you Sprint Improved menu navigation of the Path of Stars while using gamepad controls

Keepsakes

Olympian Keepsakes such as Cloud Bangle (Zeus) activate more reliably in Thessaly

activate more reliably in Ghost Onion : restorative effect is no longer reduced by Vow of Scars (Oath)

: restorative effect is no longer reduced by Crystal Figurine: now activates an additional random Arcana Card

Animal Familiars

Toula the Cat : improved bonuses from Familiar Bonds, and innate movement speed, pounce accuracy, and active time between naps; she is also less prone to getting stuck on obstacles

: improved bonuses from Familiar Bonds, and innate movement speed, pounce accuracy, and active time between naps; she is also less prone to getting stuck on obstacles Removed Attending a Faithful Beast (Cauldron), along with associated bonuses from Resting your Familiars

Foes & Dangers

Encounters on Olympus now have slightly fewer foes

now have slightly fewer foes Encounters with Icarus have slightly fewer foes at the same time

have slightly fewer foes at the same time Encounters on the Summit now have slightly fewer foes; some smaller foes have slightly increased Life

now have slightly fewer foes; some smaller foes have slightly increased Life Foes from Moon Monuments now have more Armor in later Regions

now have more Armor in later Regions Typhon: reduced speed and damage of main eye blast; reduced duration of some projectiles; reduced frequency of cyclone attacks in second phase

reduced speed and damage of main eye blast; reduced duration of some projectiles; reduced frequency of cyclone attacks in second phase Prometheus : reduced tracking speed of uppercut

: reduced tracking speed of uppercut Unrivaled Cerberus: no longer also drops magma on top of his attacks

no longer also drops magma on top of his attacks Unrivaled Scylla: the guest artist fires fewer projectiles than before

the guest artist fires fewer projectiles than before Unrivaled Hecate: fixed an issue causing the real Hecate to be easier to distinguish from the other two, unlike in the standard Encounter

fixed an issue causing the real Hecate to be easier to distinguish from the other two, unlike in the standard Encounter Master-Slicer (Erebus): reduced Life

reduced Life Lurker (Oceanus) : attacks can be blocked more reliably using the Black Coat

: attacks can be blocked more reliably using the Shellback (Oceanus) : Elite now shoots a larger bouncing projectile instead of a triple-shot

: Elite now shoots a larger bouncing projectile instead of a triple-shot Holeheart (Fields) : thrown bomb no longer deals direct damage; Elite no longer throws multiples at once

: thrown bomb no longer deals direct damage; Elite no longer throws multiples at once Brush-Stalker (Fields) : reduced maximum targeting distance for ranged attack

: reduced maximum targeting distance for ranged attack Lycaon (Fields) : pounce attack now is slower to start

: pounce attack now is slower to start Goldwraith (Tartarus) : slightly reduced appearance rate

: slightly reduced appearance rate Tempus (Tartarus) : slightly reduced appearance rate

: slightly reduced appearance rate Sandskull (Tartarus) : slightly reduced appearance rate

: slightly reduced appearance rate Satyr Hoplite (Olympus) : Elite throws fewer projectiles at once

: Elite throws fewer projectiles at once Satyr Vierophant (Tartarus) : adjusted summoning behavior; reduced duration of fireball and its damage trail

: adjusted summoning behavior; reduced duration of fireball and its damage trail Shambler : all varieties have reduced tracking speed

: all varieties have reduced tracking speed Bronzebeak (Ephyra) : adjusted attack behavior

: adjusted attack behavior Lubber (Ephyra) : fixed an issue causing their flames to sometimes destroy your projectiles

: fixed an issue causing their flames to sometimes destroy your projectiles Eidolon (Ephyra) : Elite no longer throws multiple projectiles at once

: Elite no longer throws multiple projectiles at once Droplet (Thessaly) : reduced move speed

: reduced move speed Stickler (Thessaly) : reduced projectile speed

: reduced projectile speed Boozer (Thessaly) : reduced lunge-attack distance and accuracy

: reduced lunge-attack distance and accuracy Harpy Talon (Thessaly) : removed cyclone attack

: removed cyclone attack Auto-Seeker (Olympus) : removed self-destruct attack; reduced number of shots but increased damage

: removed self-destruct attack; reduced number of shots but increased damage Auto-Forcer (Olympus) : reduced move speed during whirlwind attack; increased recovery time

: reduced move speed during whirlwind attack; increased recovery time Sky-Dracon (Olympus) : removed flame-breath attack

: removed flame-breath attack Mega-Dracon (Olympus) : updated flame-breath attack

: updated flame-breath attack Satyr Goldpike (Olympus) : Elite throws fewer projectiles at once

: Elite throws fewer projectiles at once Satyr Sapper (Olympus) : reduced speed and range of rocket attack; Elite fires fewer rockets

Level Design & Environments

Several Locations on Olympus now have more places to take cover against enemy fire

now have more places to take cover against enemy fire Improved pathing and collision in several Locations

Book of Shadows

Improved sorting of Path of Stars upgrades for Selene after the Incantation Insight Into Offerings

Art & Visual FX

Further adjustments to visual FX of various strikes and abilities to improve visual clarity in combat

Other minor fixes and improvements

Voice & Narrative

Updated voiceover for Athena

Music & SFX

Improved audio feedback for Power Shot effects

Updated sound effects for Umbral Flames (Supay)

Other minor improvements

Miscellaneous

You can no longer lose all your Life in the brief time it takes Athena to arrive once she is on her way

to arrive once she is on her way You can no longer lose all your Life between clearing a Chaos Trial and being sent back by Chaos

Your raised servants now show damage numbers when their strikes connect

You can no longer Deflect raised Tempii attempting to heal you in the Encounter against Chronos

attempting to heal you in the Encounter against Chronos Improved feedback on some Boons or items whose Life restoration is reduced by Vow of Scars

Clarified that Gift Gift Gift (Echo) requires switching Keepsakes to take effect

requires switching Keepsakes to take effect Updated Credits with additional contributors

with additional contributors Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug Fixes