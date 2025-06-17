Hades 2 Gets Closer to Full Release with Latest Major Early Access Update

Whether you grabbed Hades 2 right when Early Access dropped or have been waiting for the full release, we’ve got good news. Today, Supergiant Games’ god-like rogue-like released its third major update. The Unseen Update for Hades 2 adds even more content to the game in Early Access, bringing us a step closer to full release. The Unseen Update for Hades 2 is available today, June 17th, on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hades 2 first dropped into Early Access in May 2024. At that time, the game’s mechanics were already remarkably polished, but the story wasn’t finished. Since then, two major updates have expanded the game’s story and content. Now, over a year after the game first arrived in Early Access, it received the third and final planned content update before the game’s full launch. Supergiant Games isn’t ready to reveal a release date for 1.0 just yet, but The Unseen Update definitely marks a huge step towards the game’s full release.

The Unseen Update, like all big content updates for Hades 2, is packed full of new content. This latest Hades 2 patch brings in new hidden aspects, revamped umbral flames, new functionality for hexes, powerful new foes to battle, and more. Artwork, including character portraits, also has a brand-new polish. Several boons and blessings will also receive adjustments, including a few replacements.

Play video

For a full list of everything new with this latest Hades 2 update, check out the full patch notes as shared by Supergiant Games below:

General Gameplay

In standard Encounters, new waves of foes now spawn slightly sooner, reducing downtime

Your melee strikes are no longer negated by certain obstacles (foes behind them now get hit)

Many attacks that briefly stunned you now slow you instead, reducing cases of being ‘stun-locked’

You now may exit Locations slightly sooner than before, right after collecting Reward

Melinoë’s Olympic Slam entrances on Olympus are faster and hit a slightly wider are

are faster and hit a slightly wider are Removed the infrequent second stage of Rod of Fishing sequences; the initial interaction is unchanged

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Sister Blades : increased Omega Special damage

: increased Omega Special damage Umbral Flames : reworked — adjusted properties of Attacks and Specials for improved flow and feel

: reworked — adjusted properties of Attacks and Specials for improved flow and feel Black Coat: increased Attack, Omega Attack, and Omega Special damage

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Witch’s Staff (Anubis): new! Create damage fields, draw foes in, and use Lone Shades to aid you

Create damage fields, draw foes in, and use Lone Shades to aid you Sister Blades (Morrigan): new! Perform the devastating Blood Triad after your other moves

Perform the devastating Blood Triad after your other moves Umbral Flames (Supay): new! Fire on foes automatically, supercharging shots when necessary

Fire on foes automatically, supercharging shots when necessary Moonstone Axe (Nergal): new! Obliterate foes with heavy strikes, and go berserk to restore Life

Obliterate foes with heavy strikes, and go berserk to restore Life Argent Skull (Hel): new! Fire continually without the need for Shells

Fire continually without the need for Shells Black Coat (Shiva): new! Absorb Omega Special blasts to destroy foes when their Life runs low

Absorb Omega Special blasts to destroy foes when their Life runs low Witch’s Staff (Melinoë) : reworked — now raises Magick and adds Power to your Specials

: reworked — now raises Magick and adds Power to your Specials Witch’s Staff (Circe) : reworked — whenever you use Casts, so does your Animal Familiar; this creates a Psychic Leash between you that damages foes

: reworked — whenever you use Casts, so does your Animal Familiar; this creates a Psychic Leash between you that damages foes Sister Blades (Pan) : Omega Special recovery time now scales with the number of blades thrown

: Omega Special recovery time now scales with the number of blades thrown Umbral Flames (Melinoë) : reworked — now adds Critical damage chance to Attacks and Specials

: reworked — now adds Critical damage chance to Attacks and Specials Moonstone Axe (Charon) : no longer increases duration of your Casts

: no longer increases duration of your Casts Argent Skull (Persephone) : bonus Omega Special duration now charges from Olympian damage; reworked passive benefit now automatically raises Boon Lv.

: bonus Omega Special duration now charges from Olympian damage; reworked passive benefit now automatically raises Boon Lv. Black Coat (Nyx): Nightspawn hits now also activate Olympian effects from the strike you used

Altar of Ashes

Excellence : now also increases the chance of finding Legendary Boons

: now also increases the chance of finding Legendary Boons The Unseen : improved Magick restoration

: improved Magick restoration While in Insights mode, you now can Inspect max-rank Arcana Cards for a closer look

Adjusted upgrade costs of some Arcana Cards

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Rivals : new! Makes each Guardian more challenging in unique ways; the first Rank affects the first Guardian of both the Underworld and Surface routes; prevail against both to reveal the next Rank, and so on

: Makes each Guardian more challenging in unique ways; the first Rank affects the first Guardian of both the Underworld and Surface routes; prevail against both to reveal the next Rank, and so on Reduced Fear required for Surface victories to become Night’s Champion according to Schelemeus

📢 Added contextual feedback when Life restoration effects are being reduced by the Vow of Scars

📢 The stasis effect from the Stopper Perk from the Vow of Fangs now is easier to anticipate

Boons & Blessings

Air Quality (Zeus) : increased damage minimum

: increased damage minimum Poseidon : Slip Curse replaced with Froth , which can make foes take a burst of damage when struck

: Slip Curse replaced with , which can make foes take a burst of damage when struck Tidal Ring (Poseidon) : now hits foes in the binding circle instead of ahead, and inflicts Froth

: now hits foes in the binding circle instead of ahead, and inflicts Froth Breaker Rush (Poseidon) : now deals more damage, and in an area around you

: now deals more damage, and in an area around you Fluid Gain (Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Flood Gain (Poseidon) : your Omega Moves briefly restore any Magick used, repeatable after a delay

: your Omega Moves briefly restore any Magick used, repeatable after a delay Sea Star (Poseidon) : increased effect chance

: increased effect chance High Surf (Poseidon) : increased damage

: increased damage Depth Charge (Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Ocean Swell (Poseidon) : new! Your Omega Moves also launch a damaging wave, but use more Magick

: Your Omega Moves also launch a damaging wave, but use more Magick Slippery Slope (Poseidon) : now also makes Froth deal more damage

: now also makes Froth deal more damage Prominence Flare (Apollo) : increased damage

: increased damage Tranquil Gain (Demeter) : Magick restoration effect starts sooner and is faster

: Magick restoration effect starts sooner and is faster Frosty Veneer (Demeter) : now reduces heavy damage above a certain threshold rather than capping it

: now reduces heavy damage above a certain threshold rather than capping it Aphrodite : Reduced duration of her Weak Curse

: Reduced duration of her Weak Curse Life Affirmation (Aphrodite) : cut from game (sort of); replaced with…

: cut from game (sort of); replaced with… Spiritual Affirmation (Aphrodite) : new! Gain max Life and Magick, and future increases are worth more

: Gain max Life and Magick, and future increases are worth more Shameless Attitude (Aphrodite) : reduced bonus damage

: reduced bonus damage Hephaestus : Vent Curse replaced with Glow , which makes foes take bonus damage

: Vent Curse replaced with , which makes foes take bonus damage Volcanic Strike (Hephaestus) : increased damage

: increased damage Volcanic Flourish (Hephaestus) : slightly reduced recharge time

: slightly reduced recharge time Uncanny Fortitude (Hephaestus) : reduced Life gain

: reduced Life gain Mint Condition (Hephaestus) : cut from game (sort of); replaced with…

: cut from game (sort of); replaced with… Security System (Hephaestus) : new! At the start of each Encounter, gain a lot of Armor, but only briefly

: At the start of each Encounter, gain a lot of Armor, but only briefly Heavy Metal (Hephaestus) : reworked — gain Armor and deal more weapon damage based on it

: reworked — gain Armor and deal more weapon damage based on it Hestia : Increased damage rate of her Scorch Curse; fixed Scorch not counting as a damaging effect from Olympians, for interactions with Boons such as Rallying Cry (Ares)

: Increased damage rate of her Scorch Curse; fixed Scorch not counting as a damaging effect from Olympians, for interactions with Boons such as Flame Flourish (Hestia) : increased Scorch damage

: increased Scorch damage Heat Rush (Hestia) : reworked — now leaves a damaging trail, and reduces damage you take from burning

: reworked — now leaves a damaging trail, and reduces damage you take from burning Burnt Offering (Hestia) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Snuffed Candle (Hestia) : new! Deal bonus damage to isolated foes; previously Single Elimination (Ares)

: Deal bonus damage to isolated foes; previously Fire Walk (Hestia) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Fire Away (Hestia) : new Legendary! Your Casts destroy many foes’ ranged shots and inflict Scorch

: Your Casts destroy many foes’ ranged shots and inflict Ares : Improved visual clarity of Blood Drops, now called Plasma

: Improved visual clarity of Blood Drops, now called Mortal Gain (Ares) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Grisly Gain (Ares) : new! Striking foes may spill Plasma, which also restores Magick when collected

: Striking foes may spill Plasma, which also restores Magick when collected Single Elimination (Ares) : cut from game; this effect now is on a new Hestia Boon, Snuffed Candle

: cut from game; this effect now is on a new Boon, Mean Streak (Hermes) : increased duration of stacking damage bonus

: increased duration of stacking damage bonus Easy Shot (Artemis) : increased damage

: increased damage Shadow Pounce (Artemis) : now gives Omega Moves a chance to deal Critical damage after you Dash

: now gives Omega Moves a chance to deal Critical damage after you Dash Whispered Prayer (Artemis) : new! Your Hex may deal Critical damage

: Your Hex may deal Critical damage Divine Dash (Athena) : reduced Deflect duration to match the original game

: reduced Deflect duration to match the original game Task Force (Athena) : new! Your Godsent Hexes can be used more times per Encounter

: Your Godsent Hexes can be used more times per Encounter Worry Free (Dionysus) : now gives a random amount of bonus Life within a range, rather than a set amount

: now gives a random amount of bonus Life within a range, rather than a set amount Personal Loan (Dionysus) : new! Give up all your Gold; after the next Guardian, gain it back, with interest!

: Give up all your Gold; after the next Guardian, gain it back, with interest! Reckless Abandon (Dionysus) : new! Your Attacks deal random damage from a set range of values

: Your Attacks deal random damage from a set range of values Cinerary Circle (Hades) : now spawns fewer, stronger Soul Urns that hit a wider area

: now spawns fewer, stronger Soul Urns that hit a wider area Gigaros Dash (Hades) : new! Your Dash damages surrounding foes and briefly makes them take more damage from your Attack and Special

: Your Dash damages surrounding foes and briefly makes them take more damage from your Attack and Special Unseen Ire (Hades) : no longer one of his initial offerings, but is offered after a certain point

: no longer one of his initial offerings, but is offered after a certain point Moonlight Dress (Arachne) : reworked — Outfit makes your Hexes charge using less Magick than before; the previous effect is now called Gilded Dress

: reworked — Outfit makes your Hexes charge using less Magick than before; the previous effect is now called Crimson Dress (Arachne) : new! Outfit makes you deal more damage after each Encounter

: Outfit makes you deal more damage after each Encounter Gold Gold Gold (Echo) : new! After your next purchase from Charon, gain another at no extra charge

: After your next purchase from Charon, gain another at no extra charge Gift Gift Gift (Echo) : new! In the next Region, gain the basic effect of your current Keepsake

: In the next Region, gain the basic effect of your current Keepsake Harm for the Afflicted (Medea) : new! Inflicting Curses also deals damage to unafflicted foes

: Inflicting Curses also deals damage to unafflicted foes Word of Greater Girth (Circe) : now also raises your max Life

: now also raises your max Life Hymn to the Eye of Night (Circe) : new! Your Hex deals bonus damage

: Your Hex deals bonus damage Turning to a Simple Form (Circe) : new! Your Omega Moves have a chance to inflict Morph

: Your Omega Moves have a chance to inflict Morph Ingenious Strike (Icarus) : reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Attack Boon

: reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Attack Boon Ingenious Flourish (Icarus) : reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Special Boon

: reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Special Boon Full Service (Icarus) : new! One of your Hammer enchantments is upgraded to Rank II

: One of your Hammer enchantments is upgraded to Rank II Note: Several of the new blessings noted above require first having reached a certain point in your relationship with the corresponding character

Also adjusted power levels of various Duo Boons, including… Thermal Dynamics (Zeus x Hestia) : increased Scorch damage Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon) : increased bonus damage from Gold Brave Face (Hera x Hephaestus) : reduced damage resistance from Magick Incandescent Aura (Hera x Hestia) : increased damage Natural Selection (Poseidon x Demeter) : increased chance of improved Rarity Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia) : adjusted to work with the new Froth Curse Love Handles (Aphrodite x Hephaestus) : reduced Heartthrob damage Carnal Pleasure (Aphrodite x Ares) : now has a chance of creating a Heartthrob instead of guaranteeing one Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia) : reduced timing window for the effect

Boons, including… Removed several cases where Boons affecting your Cast prevented other such Boons from being offered\

Additional adjustments to some Boon bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power

Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons

Various other minor fixes and adjustments

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Melting Swipe (Staff) : reworked — Your Dash-Strike now deals heavy damage to Armor, instead of destroying a percentage of the total; adjusted Melting upgrades for other weapons accordingly

: reworked — Your Dash-Strike now deals heavy damage to Armor, instead of destroying a percentage of the total; adjusted upgrades for other weapons accordingly Hidden Helix (Flames) : reworked — Your Specials create a bonus projectile; formerly Triple Helix

: reworked — Your Specials create a bonus projectile; formerly Enduring Coil (Flames) : new! Your Omega Special lasts longer

: Your Omega Special lasts longer Possessed Array (Skull) : losing Magick from retrieving Shells no longer charges your Hex

: losing Magick from retrieving Shells no longer charges your Hex Added unique enchantments for Hidden Aspects, replacing ones that do not work with them, including: Mirrored Ankh (Staff): new! Your Omega Attack creates another damage field ahead of the first Soulfilled Ankh (Staff): new! Your Attacks gain Power and hit a larger area Scarab Etchings (Staff): new! Your Lone Shades deal bonus damage and may reappear after they hit Phantom Etchings (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo deals even more damage Banshee Brand (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo has a chance to strike once more Demonic Cell (Flames): new! As long as you Sprint, your Attacks and Specials have bonus Power Heaven Splitter (Axe): new! Your Attack hits multiple times, but you can only perform the first slam Iron Core (Axe): new! Your Berserk effect lasts longer and restores more Life per foe struck Garmr Gaze (Skull): new! Your Attacks shoot farther and deal bonus damage Leering Glance (Skull): new! Your Attack shots bounce to one more foe and deal bonus damage on that hit Runic Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials fly faster and deal more damage for each foe struck Venerated Relic (Skull): new! Your Valkyrie effect lasts longer Nirvana Engine (Coat): new! During your Destructive effect, you can destroy foes with more Life Elephant Rockets (Coat): new! Your Specials have more Power and fly straight ahead Counter Supreme (Coat): new! After blocking with your Omega Attack, become Destructive Awakened Rockets (Coat): new! Absorbing blasts from your Omega Special also fires your Special Mooncrest Riser (Coat): new! Your Dash-Strike hits a larger area and deals bonus damage Adjusted names and descriptions for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades



Hexes & Path of Stars

Temper of Zeus : new! Godsent upgrade makes your Twilight Curse shot strike foes near it with lightning

: Godsent upgrade makes your shot strike foes near it with lightning Nurture of Hera : new! Godsent upgrade makes your Night Bloom servant faster and stronger

: Godsent upgrade makes your servant faster and stronger Prize of Poseidon : new! Godsent upgrade makes Moon Water also create several restorative items

: Godsent upgrade makes also create several restorative items Squall of Demeter : new! Godsent upgrade makes all foes take damage during Phase Shift

: Godsent upgrade makes all foes take damage during Shine of Apollo : new! Godsent upgrade makes Lunar Ray fire a bigger solar-infused beam

: Godsent upgrade makes fire a bigger solar-infused beam Allure of Aphrodite : new! Godsent upgrade makes you keep spawning Heartthrobs during Dark Side

: Godsent upgrade makes you keep spawning Heartthrobs during Hand of Hephaestus : new! Godsent upgrade makes you deal a damaging blast after using Wolf Howl

: Godsent upgrade makes you deal a damaging blast after using Hearth of Hestia : new! Godsent upgrade makes you rapidly inflict Scorch on all foes during Total Eclipse

: Godsent upgrade makes you rapidly inflict Scorch on all foes during Lance of Ares : new! Godsent upgrade makes you inflict Wounds whenever Sky Fall hits

: Godsent upgrade makes you inflict Wounds whenever hits Twilight Curse : now deals damage in addition to inflicting Morph

: now deals damage in addition to inflicting Morph Bearing (Lunar Ray) : reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for the duration of the Hex

: reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for the duration of the Hex Revulsion (Twilight Curse) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Spread (Twilight Curse) : new! Your Hex can bounce to more foes

: Your Hex can bounce to more foes Infection (Twilight Curse) : now inflicts any Curses you can inflict, not just ones currently active

: now inflicts any Curses you can inflict, not just ones currently active Finality (Night Bloom) : cut from game; replaced with…

: cut from game; replaced with… Eruption (Night Bloom) : new! Your raised servants deal bonus damage the first time they hit

: Your raised servants deal bonus damage the first time they hit Saturation (Moon Water) : your Omega Cast that fires automatically now can also deal Critical damage

: your Omega Cast that fires automatically now can also deal Critical damage Tenacity (Wolf Howl) : reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for a brief while

: reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for a brief while Eminence (Total Eclipse): reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for the duration of the Hex

Keepsakes

Knuckle Bones (Odysseus) : reduced damage resistance

: reduced damage resistance After you Forge Bonds with characters, their Keepsake spot now will have additional art and flavor text

Swapped positions of the Eris and Charon Keepsakes for reasons known only to the chthonic gods…

Apollo’s Keepsake formerly known as Purest Hope now called Harmonic Photon

Fig Leaf (Dionysus), Discordant Bell (Eris), and Lion Fang (Heracles) no longer activate in the optional sub-rooms of Ephyra

Animal Familiars

Increased chance of finding corresponding resource type based on which Familiar is with you

Frinos , Hecuba , and Gale perform their resource-gathering actions faster than before

, , and perform their resource-gathering actions faster than before Adjusted requirements for recruiting Hecuba and Gale , which now can happen sooner than before

and , which now can happen sooner than before Adjusted Gale spawn point on Olympus to make her easier to find

Resources & Reagents

Gemstones : new! Found in certain circumstances and mainly used in exchange for Prestige

: Found in certain circumstances and mainly used in exchange for Finding reagents in Chaos no longer reduces the chance of finding other reagents soon after

no longer reduces the chance of finding other reagents soon after 📢 Lotus is used with fewer Incantations than before

is used with fewer Incantations than before Resource formerly known as Plasma now called Flux

Well of Charon

Faint Flicker: reduced Gold cost and raised the average amount of Psyche gained

Foes & Dangers

Added a new variation of every Guardian Encounter when the new Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect

is in effect Typhon : adjusted various behaviors, including Egg spawns; reduced damage of some moves

: adjusted various behaviors, including Egg spawns; reduced damage of some moves Chronos : adjusted various behaviors, including summoned Tempus allies

: adjusted various behaviors, including summoned Tempus allies Prometheus : adjusted various behaviors; his landing spot is no longer as predictable after his Flame Strikes

: adjusted various behaviors; his landing spot is no longer as predictable after his Flame Strikes Headmistress Hecate : her Twilight Curse now can

: her Twilight Curse now can turn you into other types of critters after certain events

Master-Slicer: new! Warden added to Erebus

Warden added to Lanthorn: new! Supporting foe added to the Master-Slicer Encounter

Supporting foe added to the Master-Slicer Encounter Erymanthian Boar: new! Warden added to Ephyra

Warden added to Wringer: new! Supporting foe added to the final Vow of Rivals fight in the Underworld

Supporting foe added to the final Vow of Rivals fight in the Underworld Eye of Typhon: new! Warden encounter added to the Summit

Warden encounter added to the King Vermin : adjusted various behaviors, becoming somewhat stronger than before

: adjusted various behaviors, becoming somewhat stronger than before The Verminancer : now spawns Crawlers continually, becoming somewhat stronger than before

: now spawns Crawlers continually, becoming somewhat stronger than before Talos : reduced damage of shield throw attack

: reduced damage of shield throw attack Auto-Forcer : slightly increased damage of swipe attack

: slightly increased damage of swipe attack Auto-Watcher : reduced rate of fire

: reduced rate of fire Satyr Raider : slightly reduced damage

: slightly reduced damage Satyr Goldpike : reduced damage

: reduced damage Satyr Sapper : reduced range of ranged attack; slightly reduced damage

: reduced range of ranged attack; slightly reduced damage Satyr Supplicant : reworked — now has an all-new look and abilities

: reworked — now has an all-new look and abilities Blasket : reduced rate of fire

: reduced rate of fire Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters

Level Design & Environments

Most Guardian Encounters now have an all-new Location when the Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect

is in effect 📢 Adjusted cases where Encounters on Olympus could sometimes have long delays between waves

could sometimes have long delays between waves 📢 Adjusted the Rift of Thessaly Region to reduce cases where it could be too long or too short; special Locations now appear more consistently

Region to reduce cases where it could be too long or too short; special Locations now appear more consistently Rubble from ruined Pillars in Tartarus no longer stops you but is destroyed instead

no longer stops you but is destroyed instead Added several new Locations to the Summit

Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations

Chaos Trials

Chaos Above : new! Battle through the Surface route with a fully randomized loadout

: Battle through the route with a fully randomized loadout Great Chaos Above : new! All-random Surface route, with random Oath Vows for good measure

: All-random route, with random Oath Vows for good measure Chaos Below : new! Battle through the Underworld route with a fully randomized loadout

: Battle through the route with a fully randomized loadout Great Chaos Below : new! All-random Underworld route, with random Oath Vows for good measure

: All-random route, with random Oath Vows for good measure Trial of the Maiden : new! Hecate-themed Trial set in Erebus with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Hecate-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Flock : new! Polyphemus-themed Trial set in Ephyra with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Polyphemus-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Drifter : new! Scylla-themed Trial set in Oceanus with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Scylla-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Fairest : new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Eris-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Jackal : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Witch’s Staff through Ephyra

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Witch’s Staff through Trial of the Banshee : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Sister Blades through Oceanus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Sister Blades through Trial of the Daemon : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Umbral Flames through the Mourning Fields

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Umbral Flames through the Trial of the Marauder : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Moonstone Axe through Thessaly

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Moonstone Axe through Trial of the Outcast : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Argent Skull through Erebus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Argent Skull through Trial of the Supreme : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Black Coat through Olympus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Black Coat through Adjusted several Trials based on changes to Aspects or other key details

The Crossroads Renewal Project

Added decorative Arcana Card Backs , for use with your Arcana layouts in the Altar of Ashes

, for use with your Arcana layouts in the Adjusted visuals in some parts of the Crossroads, such as the Fishing Pier and the exit to the Tent

Eris now will vandalize her corner of the Crossroads when she appears

now will vandalize her corner of the Crossroads when she appears Adjusted Dora spawn point in the Taverna

spawn point in the Taverna Adjusted Prestige costs of some cosmetic items; more are affordable early on

It now is easier to navigate around the Soil Plots in the Crossroads

Crossroads Cauldron

Quickening of Sentimental Value : new! Accelerates the rate at which Keepsakes rank up

: Accelerates the rate at which Keepsakes rank up Gathering of Subterranean Riches : new! Grave Thirst grants Gemstones when you vanquish a Guardian

: Grave Thirst grants Gemstones when you vanquish a Guardian Revival of a Desecrating Pool : new! Restores the Pool of Purging in Tartarus (if you haven’t already)

: Restores the Pool of Purging in Tartarus (if you haven’t already) Bounties of the Infinite Abyss : new! You may find an extra reward if you have enough active Oath Vows

: You may find an extra reward if you have enough active Oath Vows Green Hand of Gaia : new! Gain the ability to harvest all grown plants in your garden at once

: Gain the ability to harvest all grown plants in your garden at once Greater Sowing of Gardens : new! Gain the ability to plant multiple seeds of the same type all at once

: Gain the ability to plant multiple seeds of the same type all at once Greatest Gift of Gaia : new! Very late-game ability to harvest resources automatically on exiting Locations

: Very late-game ability to harvest resources automatically on exiting Locations Also look for several other new Incantations related to story progress…

Adjusted costs and requirements of several Incantations, particularly ones discovered relatively early on

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Godsent Favor : new! Rewards you for choosing various Godsent Hex upgrades

: Rewards you for choosing various Godsent Hex upgrades Soundest of Sleepers : new! Rewards you for waking Hypnos, though this cannot be done just yet…

: Rewards you for waking Hypnos, though this cannot be done just yet… Haunted by the Past : new! Rewards you for helping Dora with her forgetfulness…

: Rewards you for helping Dora with her forgetfulness… Familiar Confidant : new! Rewards you for confiding in Frinos night after night

: Rewards you for confiding in Frinos night after night Denizens of the Depths : new! Rewards you for catching a variety of water denizens

: Rewards you for catching a variety of water denizens Beyond Familiar : new! Rewards you for fully upgrading one of your Animal Familiars

: Rewards you for fully upgrading one of your Animal Familiars Breadth of Knowledge : new! Rewards you for unlocking every Arcana Card

: Rewards you for unlocking every Arcana Card Born to Win : new! Rewards you for fulfilling a particular request from Primordial Chaos

: Rewards you for fulfilling a particular request from Primordial Chaos improbable Outcomes : new! Rewards you for clearing any of the all-random Chaos Trials twice in a row

: Rewards you for clearing any of the all-random Chaos Trials twice in a row Unrivaled Prowess : new! Rewards you for seeing every Guardian with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Rewards you for seeing every Guardian with the Vow of Rivals in effect Shadow of Doom : new! Rewards you for vanquishing each of the different Wardens on the Surface route

: Rewards you for vanquishing each of the different Wardens on the Surface route The Jackal’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Staff

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Staff The Crow’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Blades

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Blades The Shadow’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Flames

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Flames The Warrior’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Axe

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Axe The Grave’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Skull

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Skull The Destroyer’s Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Coat

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Coat The Unseen Sentinel : new! Rewards you for unlocking all Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

: Rewards you for unlocking all Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms Minor changes to requirements and rewards of several other Prophecies

Book of Shadows

Added new entries for various foes added in this update

Added more Empath’s Intuition (Cauldron) hints about how to grow closer with various characters

hints about how to grow closer with various characters Added more Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) details, such as which Daedalus Hammer enchantments do not work with others

Menus & UI

Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update

to reflect this Added animations to the Play screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Options screen and various sub-screens

screen and various sub-screens Adjusted look of various combat UI elements

Adjusted look of Objectives UI elements

Adjusted look of the damage shroud that appears when you get hit and are at low Life

Added unique artwork for many info banners, such as when entering new Regions

📢 Past Deeds screen now will display Commendation messages from any future Victory Screens

screen now will display Commendation messages from any future Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Fated List screen

screen Updated some animations for the Altar of Ashes screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Silver Pool screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms screens

screens Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Oath of the Unseen screen

screen Updated artwork for the Familiar Bonds screen… for each different Familiar!

screen… for each different Familiar! Updated artwork for the Past Deeds screen

screen Updated artwork for the Archived Trivia screen

screen Updated formatting and animations for the Book of Shadows screen

screen Updated artwork and added animations for the Gifts of the Moon screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Path of Stars screen

screen Updated artwork for the Victory Screen for both Underworld and Surface routes

for both Underworld and Surface routes Updated layout and artwork for the Fair Trade screen when Nemesis has an exchange

screen when has an exchange Updated artwork and animations for the Charon’s Gold Rewards screen

screen Updated artwork for the Well of Charon screen

screen Updated artwork for the Pool of Purging screen

screen Updated artwork for the Shrine of Hermes screen

screen Updated artwork for the Keepsakes screen

screen Updated background artwork for the Daedalus Hammer screen

screen Updated icons for various types of Death Defiance effects

effects Adjusted look of Keepsake Rank stars

Adjusted look of Tablet of Peace UI elements

UI elements Added a warning if you attempt to exit the Controls menu with any unmapped control inputs

menu with any unmapped control inputs Various other minor fixes and improvements

Art & Visual FX

Updated artwork and animation for the intro when you first start a new game

Added this artwork and animation to the narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

outcomes after a successful clear Added new transition animations when leaving one Location and entering another

Added ambient animations to many resource and reward items

Added ambient visual FX to many character portraits

Added new narrative background art to some regions

Added visual FX and animations to some narrative background art

Updated portrait art and added 3D model and animations for Narcissus

Updated portrait art for Cerberus

Updated portrait art for the Strange Rock in Tartarus

Added Hot Springs portrait for Icarus

Added portrait variation for Nemesis

Added portrait variation for Moros

Added portrait variation for Dora

Added portrait variation for Arachne

Added portrait variation for Scylla

Added portrait variation for Prometheus for when he’s defeated

for when he’s defeated Added minor portrait variations for Melinoë

Added minor portrait variations for Eris

Added 3D model and animations for Echo

Added 3D model and animations for Circe and her Piggies

and her Added animations for various characters to go with the new Vow of Rivals battles

battles Added alternate Return to Shadow animation for when Melinoë prevails on a given night

Updated some animations for Prometheus

Updated some animations for

Updated visual FX for when various Olympians appear to offer their Boons

Updated presentation when using Change of Fate effects to alter offered choices

effects to alter offered choices Updated Hecate pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her Updated Scylla pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her Updated presentation when vanquishing the Infernal Beast

Updated presentation when vanquishing Chronos

Updated Polyphemus pre-fight animation

pre-fight animation Updated presentation when vanquishing Charybdis

Updated Eris pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her Updated Prometheus pre-fight animation

pre-fight animation Updated Nemesis entrance animation when she drops in

entrance animation when she drops in Updated visual FX when Hades grants his blessings

grants his blessings Updated visual FX for some Sheep types while facing Polyphemus

Updated visual FX for Dora while she’s hidden

while she’s hidden Updated visual FX for Grave Thirst

Updated visual FX in the events

Updated various visual FX to improve visual clarity in combat in some instances

Updated artwork for Heracles Wall-Scroll cosmetic that may be added in Melinoë’s tent

Updated presentation when removing the Cauldron’s lid after Alchemy

Updated environment art in the sequence

Updated visual FX art in the sequence

Updated environment art near spawn point in the Location between Erebus and Oceanus

Added visual FX to Hot Springs character portraits

Added visual FX for Gold Urns found on the Summit

Added more guests to the never-ending feast of Dionysus on Olympus

Added color-coordinated emotive icons for the Supportive Shade

Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements

Voice & Narrative

Added many new story events for various characters

Added many new contextual voice lines for Melinoë and other characters

Several characters now have all of their Gift events (others are still to be added)

As part of this, Melinoë may now grow closer with certain characters, in a non-platonic way if so desired

Icarus now can be persuaded to return to the Crossroads after a certain point

You now can eventually help Dora recover her lost memories

· You now can make another attempt to rouse Hypnos from his endless slumber, after a certain point…

Events with pairs of Olympians should be more frequent when offered Duo Boons

Artemis will show up singing in the Crossroads slightly less often

will show up singing in the Crossroads slightly less often Selene now will sometimes comment when you decide to use her Aspect of the Black Coat

now will sometimes comment when you decide to use her Aspect of the Black Coat Added still more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

outcomes after a successful clear Adjusted various early-game narrative events

Adjusted priorities and requirements for various voice lines and narrative events

Numerous other minor changes and improvements

Music & SFX

Added new songs from Scylla and the Sirens, one for the Region and one for the show

Added music theme for Narcissus

Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Chronos

theme for Chronos Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Typhon

theme for Typhon Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker

Added sound effects for each of the Hidden Aspects; updated sound effects for several others

Added sound effects for newly added foes and Encounters

Added more ambient sound effects to various Locations, including on the World Map between Regions

Updated sound effects for the intro when you first start a new game

Updated sound effects for successfully clearing Chaos Trials and returning to the Crossroads

and returning to the Crossroads Updated sound effects for various menu screens

Updated sound effects for some foes and Encounters

Updated sound effects for restoring Magick

Other minor changes and improvements

Settings

Auto-Fire: now lets you select either a press-and-hold Auto-Fire modifier or a one-press toggle

Miscellaneous

Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and what to expect in our v1.0 launch

to reflect our progress and what to expect in our launch Melinoë now reappears in the Crossroads faster than before after her Return to Shadow sequence

Improved priorities for the various Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen

Shade Suitors near Narcissus are more emotive in some cases

Melinoë will more accurately identify where she first met the new disciples of Schelemeus

Melinoë’s character portrait will appear larger or smaller when she has Circe’s Word of Greater Girth or Word of Smaller Stature , respectively

or , respectively Improved placements where your Animal Familiar appears in various Locations

appears in various Locations Animal Familiars now will greet Melinoë when they first appear in the Training Grounds

now will greet Melinoë when they first appear in the Training Grounds The slowing effects from Statues of Demeter on Olympus no longer impede Heracles

It now is easier to tell when you reveal a reward from one of the Arachne cocoons

Added a hint on how to exit the Crossroads for new players who don’t find it right away

Adjusted how often the phases of the Moon change in the Training Grounds vista and elsewhere

Adjusted costs of upgrading Gathering Tools in the Silver Pool

Save Slots in the Play Menu now show your Prestige rather than Grasp, once you advance far enough

rather than Grasp, once you advance far enough 📢 The Gameplay Timer pauses automatically in a few more instances, such as the Ephyra vista scene

vista scene Updated Credits with several additional contributors

with several additional contributors Updates and fixes to translations in all languages

Various optimizations for improved performance on some system configurations

Bug Fixes