Halloween Video Game Revealed With First Teaser

Michael Myers has been stalking Haddonfield for nearly 50 years now, across a number of movies, which even span various timelines. The star of the Halloween franchise has made quite the name for himself in the world of horror, and remains one of the most iconic and beloved movie villains of all-time. Despite the long popularity of the series, Michael Myers hasn’t appeared much in the world of video games, especially when compared to icons like Jason Vorhees and Leatherface. Thankfully, fans of the Halloween franchise have something big to look forward to in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2026, a new video game simply titled Halloween will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is being developed by IllFonic, the same team responsible for Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Like those games, Halloween will be an asymmetrical take on the brand, with players taking on the roles of Citizens living in the town of Haddonfield, or Michael himself. While online multiplayer seems to be the big hook, players can also expect a story mode as well as offline play with bots. The first teaser for the game can be found below.

Play video

What to Expect from the New Halloween Game

Unfortunately, a lot of details about Halloween are still being kept under wraps. We know that players can expect to see multiple maps based on the original 1978 film, and some of the goals players will have as Michael or as Civilians. Civilian players will attempt to warn their fellow citizens about Michael’s return, including the authorities. Naturally, the villain will have to stop them from doing so by whatever means necessary. In a press release, IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt talked about the studio’s new endeavor.

“Working with Compass International Pictures and Further Front has been a dream,” said Brungardt. “As rights holders of the film and producers on the game, they’ve shared incredible insights to help us stay true to the soul of the 1978 film. Their tremendous passion for Michael Myers has pushed us to craft something that fans of the franchise will truly appreciate.”

The Night He Came Home

Last year’s RetroRealms: Halloween offered a 2D take on Michael Myers, but fans hoping for something a little bigger could find exactly what they’re looking for in IllFonic’s next game. There are still a lot of questions that the developer has to answer, and the first trailer for Halloween really doesn’t give us much to go on. However, the idea of a 3D Michael Myers game harkening back to the origins of the series is exciting to say the least. After years of seeing so many other horror icons get big video games, this could finally be Michael’s time to shine.

Are you looking forward to this new take on the Halloween franchise? What are you hoping to see from the game when it releases? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!