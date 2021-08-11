Halo 20th Anniversary Mega Construx Character Pack Exclusive Hits Amazon

Mega Construx is celebrating 20 years of Halo with an Anniversary Character Pack. Fittingly, it includes 20 figures, accessories, and a special range of figures in gold. There's Michael “Mickey” Crespo, Captain Veronica Dare, Spartan Jerome-092, Commander Carter-A259, Spartan Emile-A239, Miranda Keyes, and more. There's even a Mister Chief figure!

The Mega Construx 20th Anniversary Character Pack is an Amazon exclusive that was available to pre-order here for $49.99. It was sold out at the time of writing, but Amazon notes that the situation is temporary. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Bloks toys that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures like the Halo ones featured here. In addition to the Halo line, Mega Contrux has popular Pokemon, Masters of the Universe, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles licenses. You can check out more of the lineup here on Amazon.

Speaking of Halo, will Halo Infinite actually launch in 2021? That is one of the biggest questions in gaming right now. It's expected to arrive this holiday season on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, though concerns about delays persist. You can keep up to date on all of the latest news about Halo Infinite right here.

