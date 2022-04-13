Halo Infinite Discount Makes It the Cheapest Its Ever Been

Halo Infinite is one of the biggest Xbox exclusives in years and is arguably the Xbox exclusive for Xbox Series X owners. Not only is Halo the biggest active running franchise for Xbox, making Master Chief the face of the console, but Halo Infinite was a massive, innovative entry in the series. Even though it launched without co-op and Forge Mode, Halo Infinite made a lot of massive changes. The campaign expanded, becoming semi-open world and building upon the sandbox levels of the previous games. 343 Industries also made the Halo Infinite multiplayer free-to-play and released it as a surprise a month early in November 2021. Now, 343 and Xbox are making it even more accessible.

GameStop and Amazon have put Halo Infinite on sale for $19.99 (via Wario64). It’s likely this is not a permanent price change, but it is the cheapest the game has been for those who want to own the game. Of course, Halo Infinite is also available on Xbox Game Pass and will be so long as the service exists in its current state. Unless someone has no interest in playing anything else on the service or just wants to own the game for themselves, there’s not really a reason to purchase the game, but perhaps this will interest collectors who have yet to grab the game.

Halo Infinite is about to enter its second season of post-launch content and has plans to release the long-awaited co-op and Forge Modes at some point in the future. As of right now, it’s unclear if 343 Industries has any plans to make a new mainline Halo game in the foreseeable future or if it will just support Halo Infinite with new content and expansions for the next few years. There was a six year gap between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite, so perhaps something similar will happen until there is a need for 343 to make a new game.

