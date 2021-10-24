Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Offer Halo Infinite Multiplayer Bonuses

It should come as no surprise that Halo Infinite, the upcoming new entry in the long-running Halo franchise, will be part of Xbox Game Pass when it initially launches on December 8th on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. All first-party Xbox video games join the service at launch, after all. What might be somewhat surprising is that Halo Infinite will actually offer bonuses to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

As for what, exactly, those bonuses might be, Xbox has not been totally clear beyond the fact that they will be monthly multiplayer bonuses as part of the Perks program associated with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “This is the Halo we imagined 20 years ago, finally come to life in the largest Halo game we have ever made,” the recent announcement over on Xbox Wire reads in part. “Halo Infinite will be available in Game Pass when it launches across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive monthly multiplayer bonuses as part of the Perks program.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perks, introduced in early 2020, are essentially just a way to add some extra value to titles for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The exact nature of them varies from DLC to in-game content to just cosmetics. There is no telling what the version being offered monthly to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Halo Infinite. It seems likely that it would either be some kind of cosmetic or XP boost or the like, but that’s just speculation.

In general, Xbox appears to be going all out for the release of Halo Infinite this year. It’s not so surprising given the flagship nature of the title, but there’s a Halo Infinite controller, a custom Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, and Xbox has even partnered with Rockstar Energy for Halo Infinite cans and rewards.

As noted above, Halo Infinite is currently set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8th. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

What do you think about the bonuses associated with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Halo Infinite? Are you looking forward to the release of the latest and greatest Halo title in December? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!