Halo Infinite Update Confirms Several Big Features

A recent development update has confirmed two big and fan-favorite features are returning with Halo Infinite when it releases later this year via the PC and two generations of Xbox consoles. The first of these two features is the less consequential of the two, and that's a field-of-view slider on console in addition to PC. On PC, a FOV slider is expected, but console players often miss out on the feature. However, 343 Industries has confirmed it will be available to all players no matter the platform.

The other big feature recently confirmed is LAN support, which many expected to be in the game, but hadn't previously been confirmed. Meanwhile, 343 Industries also confirmed a variety of other important features with the update, such as ranked matchmaking based on input and super ultrawide support on PC.

All of this is important information players have been waiting a long time to hear. However, more sophisticated Halo players have only been wondering one thing and one thing only: are Brute Choppers returning? The answer to this question is: yes, though it's unclear in what capacity.

If you don't find any of these details that exciting, you'll be happy to know a gameplay reveal is scheduled for this summer, though when exactly remains a mystery. E3 2021 in June seems like a good guess, but for now, that's all it is. Until then, expect more updates and more media in the form of screenshots.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season via the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi shooter, click here or check out the relevant links below: