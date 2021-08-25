Xbox Insider Tease Has Halo Infinite Fans Excited

✖

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase happened today, and it wasn't very good, evident by the disappointed reactions that flooded Twitter after the livestream concluded. One of the big reasons it fell short with so many Xbox fans was the absence of Halo Infinite, which still doesn't have a release date. That said, there's apparently a very good reason the game was missing from today's showcase, and that's because it's reportedly going to be at the bigger Gamescom Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, which is scheduled to go down tomorrow, August 25.

Taking to Twitter, Xbox insider and leaker Jez Corden, relayed word that Xbox fans will want to tune into the Keighley show after Xbox's showcase concluded, perhaps picking up on the feeling of disappointment from so many Xbox fans who had to settle for updates on games like Forza Horizon 5 and new Xbox Game Pass additions.

"Xbox fans will want to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live," said Corden. This isn't much, but the context is important. For example, this tweet was made in conjunction with reports from others, like fellow insider Jeff Grubb, suggesting Halo Infinite wasn't at today's Xbox Gamescom show because it's set to make an appearance during ONL. Meanwhile, Keighley, also replied to the tweet with a shocked face, at least confirming there's something to the tease, whether it's Halo Infinite related or not.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt, as not only do we have unofficial information, but speculation on top of it. In other words, there are two layers here, both of which need to be taken with a grain of salt. Thankfully, while Xbox, 343 Industries, and Geoff Keighley are unlikely to touch any of this with a comment, we don't have to wait very long to find out if there's any truth here. If there is, if we do see Halo Infinite at ONL, there's a good chance it will be alongside a release date or a delay.

For more coverage on Halo Infinite -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.