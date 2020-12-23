Halo Infinite Fans Divided Over New Rumor

✖

A new Halo Infinite rumor has fans of the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game divided. According to the rumor, Halo Infinite is no longer coming to one of the aforementioned platforms, or, more specifically, Xbox One. The new rumor is less rumor and more speculation based off on the LinkedIn page of a developer on the game, which mentions the game's 2021 release window and platforms, minus Xbox One. In other words, the developer says the game is in development for PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but makes no mention of Xbox One.

Of course, the obvious implication here is that this version of the game is canned, which is something previous rumors have suggested. At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries hasn't commented on this situation, leaving fans with nothing but speculation as to why Xbox One is not included in the platforms by the developer.

Below, you can check out the discovery for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user, Joe Miller:

While everything here is far from official, it's enough to have Halo fans talking. Some fans are excited about the possibility, citing the Xbox One holding the game back. Meanwhile, others aren't as smitten by the Xbox One being dropped this late into development.

I think it’s an L for Microsoft. They’ve been saying all their games will be playable on all their systems and now their flag ship title is not going to be on the last GEN?? Probably afraid of a cyber punk like situation imo — Brian Bogos (@BogosBrian) December 22, 2020

W. Leave that weak Xbox One in the past. It's time for the new hotness. — Yo (@GamesAreFunYo) December 22, 2020

For now, take everything here with a massive grain of salt. Not only is it possible that this an exercise of looking into things too deeply, but it's also possible it's a simple mistake.

