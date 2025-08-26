Every Xbox Game on PlayStation 5

Over the last several years, the publishers at Microsoft have made a concentrated effort to bring their games to platforms outside of the Xbox ecosystem. This move might confuse long-standing Xbox users over the loss of console exclusivity around some of the publisher’s biggest titles, but it’s opened Microsoft up to several new audiences. That includes Sony’s huge player base on the PlayStation 5. The system is one of the best-selling platforms in recent memory, and Xbox’s willingness to bring games over has led to a large uptick in sales. While PS5 players don’t have every Xbox game on their console of choice, Microsoft is getting closer and closer to making that a reality.

Here is every Xbox game currently available on PlayStation 5. This list is presented in alphabetical order.

1) Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Release Date – May 6th, 2026

The remaster of the 1999 original Age of Empires II brings the classic real-time strategy game into 4K resolution. The Definitive Edition also includes updated AI, which is much more robust than the original version, though you can flip between the two AI types as you want. Developers World’s Edge and Forgotten Empires also made a few quality-of-life changes and gave fans four new campaigns to play through, making for a strong package for new and veteran fans.

2) Age of Mythology: Retold

Release Date – March 4th, 2025

Like AOE II, Age of Mythology: Retold is a remaster that features redone units and animations. The upgraded visuals impressed most players, as did the new, user-friendly UI. And while the PlayStation 5 version launched on the same day as the Immortal Pillars DLC (which includes the Chinese pantheon), players will have to wait until September 30th, 2025, to buy the Heavenly Spear pack and access the Japanese pantheon. That stands in contrast to AOE II, which launched with almost everything unlocked.

3) As Dusk Falls

Release Date – March 7th, 2024

This adventure game from developer Interior Night will remind players of choice-based games like The Walking Dead and Life is Strange. As Dusk Falls has a striking and generally effective art style, but isn’t quite able to nail its landing. That said, it’s still a solid adventure game with great voice acting and a mature story.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Release Date – October 25th, 2024

Black Ops 6 made some bold choices in its single-player campaign. Treyarch didn’t re-invent the campaign shooter wheel, but it did add enough new elements to keep things interesting. Black Ops 6 switches gears several times during the campaign, which helps to keep players on their toes and always wanting more. Plus, the multiplayer continues to innovate with new omnidirectional movement. And as always, Zombies mode remains a fan favorite thanks to its over-the-top design and exceptional map design.

5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Release Date – November 10th, 2025

Sledgehammer’s most recent Call of Duty game did not perform as well as Black Ops 6. Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign was much maligned, largely for its open-world missions that left many feeling like they’d been cobbled together from Warzone. Fans also didn’t love the open-world version of Zombies mode, preferring the map-based version. While it still moved copies, this was one of the few times in the last decade that Call of Duty didn’t top the year-end sales charts, losing out to Hogwarts Legacy.

6) Diablo 4

Release Date – October 7th, 2024

Fans were disappointed by Diablo 3 due to a poor launch and a less mature take on the franchise. Fortunately, Blizzard responded with one of its darkest games yet, exceeding expectations with an engrossing story and a top-tier endgame. All five character classes in Diablo 4 felt viable from the jump, making everyone happy. It wasn’t all positive, though. Blizzard introduced tons of microtransactions and a season pass. Plus, much like D3, you cannot play Diablo 4 offline.

7) Doom: The Dark Ages

Release Date – May 15th, 2025

The latest Doom game takes the frenetic, acrobatic combat seen in Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal and tosses it aside for a much more grounded experience. This time, the Doom Slayer feels more like a tank character, letting players use the enhanced melee combat options to take out the legions of Hell up close and personal. Doom: The Dark Ages also does spectacle better than most games in the series, letting players control a cybernetic dragon and a 30-story mech during a few combat sequences.

8) Forza Horizon 5

Release Date – April 29th, 2025

Forza Horizon 5 proved to be a bonafide money-maker for Microsoft when it launched on Xbox platforms and PC in 2021. Developer Playground has continued to support the open-world racer with tons of post-launch support, and the PS5 version is just as spectacular — it even topped the PlayStation sales charts for a while. This might be the first time a Forza game has come to a non-Microsoft platform, but the trip to Mexico is just as fun no matter which console you’re playing on.

9) Gears of War: Reloaded

Release Date – August 26th, 2025

If you thought seeing Forza on PlayStation was weird, Microsoft has done you one better, bringing Gears of War to PS5 for the first time. Gears of War: Reloaded is a new remaster featuring 4K resolution, 60FPS in single player, and 120FPS in multiplayer. Fans will also get access to all of the post-launch DLC, including the bonus campaign and multiplayer maps. Even better, players will have access to cross-platform play for multiplayer and co-op, as long as they make a Microsoft account.

10) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release Date – March 25th, 2022

This one is a little strange because Bethesda announced Ghostwire as a PlayStation console exclusive before being purchased by Microsoft. That means it came on PS5 before coming to Xbox platforms, despite being owned by Microsoft when it launched. Ghostwire is an odd game in general. Movement feels slow, and combat lacks depth; however, the presentation and side quests are suitably weird. It’s not for everyone, but Tango Gameworks fans should check it out.

11) Grounded

Release Date – April 16th, 2024

This multiplayer survival game takes cues from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. In Grounded, you play as a character who has shrunken down to the size of an ant and must find a way to survive the backyard. It’s best played with friends because you’ll want someone at your back when you take on the game’s spiders. Developer Obsidian launched Grounded 2 into early access on July 29th, 2025, but it hasn’t been announced for PS5 yet.

12) Hi-Fi Rush

Release Date – March 19th, 2024

Tango Gameworks’ rhythm-based action game, Hi-Fi Rush, was met with rave reviews thanks to its incredible visuals, fun combat, and solid humor. However, that wasn’t enough to stop Microsoft from shuttering the studio in May 2024. Thankfully, the team was revived a few months later under Krafton, so we may not have seen the last of Hi-Fi Rush.

13) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Release Date – April 17th, 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a critical and commercial success when it launched in late 2024. When Microsoft announced it was coming to PlayStation a few months later, many expected it would be a success, and they weren’t wrong. The Great Circle became the best-selling PS5 game during its release week and the sixth best-selling game in April 2025. The Order of Giants DLC launches on September 4th, 2025, which should lead to even more sales for developer MachineGames’ excellent Indy game.

14) Minecraft Legends

Release Date – April 18th, 2023

Minecraft Legends is a family-friendly real-time action-strategy game. Players need to defend the Minecraft Overworld from hordes of piglin from the Nether. It’s a relatively simplistic take on the genre, so many veteran fans skipped it. That said, fans of Minecraft were introduced to a new genre, which is always a positive.

15) Pentiment

Release Date – February 22nd, 2024

While Obsidian Games is best known for its RPGs, this murder mystery set in 16th-century Bavaria quickly became a fan favorite. Pentiment‘s art style is jaw-droppingly gorgeous, and the narrative does a great job of giving players the illusion of choice while delivering a gripping tale. You’re never given enough time to pursue every thread, which makes each decision matter. You can’t really fail, but that doesn’t make the story the developers tell over 25 years any less compelling.

16) Sea of Thieves

Release Date – April 30th, 2024

Developer Rare’s Sea of Thieves started life as a relatively sparse pirate action-adventure game. Fortunately, the team was able to stick with it and has given players plenty of post-launch content to keep the high seas fresh, and even encourage new players to join from time to time. PS5 players got to enjoy that robust gameplay experience from the jump when it launched in 2024.

17) Senua Saga: Hellblade II

Release Date – August 12th, 2025

Like the first Hellblade, Senua’s Saga features gorgeous visuals and a great performance from the lead character. Mix in best-in-class sound design, and Hellblade 2 becomes a must-play experience for fans who love cinematic gameplay experiences. Plus, it’s only six hours long, making it a great game for an open weekend. Just be prepared for a mature story that’s not afraid to take the player to some dark places.

18) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Release Date – April 22nd, 2025

This remaster of Bethesda’s classic does a solid job of updating the visuals and leveling system. Thankfully, the PS5 version doesn’t suffer from as many technical problems as the PC version, though it still had some issues at launch. Still, Oblivion Remastered sold more copies during its launch week than the original game sold in its first 15 months.

19) The Elder Scrolls Online

Release Date – June 15th, 2021

The Elder Scrolls Online is another game that came to PS5 before Bethesda was purchased by Microsoft. Still, the publisher has continued to support the PlayStation versions of the game in the years since. Fans were treated to the Gold Road expansion in 2024 before it revealed a major shift in its release format. Going forward, the team is opting for a more flexible schedule, giving players more experimental content.

20) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Release Date – July 11th, 2025

When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 launched, players were excited, but also couldn’t help but wonder if 3+4 would follow. It looked a little touch-and-go there for a bit when developer Vicarious Visions was moved under Blizzard to help with Diablo 4. Thankfully, Iron Galaxy was brought in to give fans another great remaster of the classic games. Unfortunately, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4‘s levels are no longer open world, but fans of the iconic skating series can still enjoy the best-in-class gameplay loop and creative level design. It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft has the developers keep going and release Tony Hawk’s Underground 1+2 in the next few years.