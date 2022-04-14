Halo’s Kate Kennedy Talks Kai’s Huge Change

Halo‘s fourth episode, “Homecoming,” has a lot going on, but between all of the threads is a fairly massive change in the status quo for Spartan Kai-125, played by Kate Kennedy in the Paramount+ series. While the rest of Master Chief’s Silver Team Spartans haven’t had much to do beyond following orders and generally answering to Dr. Catherine Halsey’s directives when uttered, the latest episode allows Kai-125 to go a little rogue with some unintended push from Master Chief himself. Ahead of the episode’s premiere, ComicBook.com had a chance to catch up with Kennedy about all things Halo, and what the change means for the character going forward.

Warning: there be spoilers for the Halo TV series below, including but not limited to the most recent episode, “Homecoming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Kai follows in Master Chief’s footsteps from the previous episodes by removing her own hormonal pellet embedded at the tail of her spine. The pellet, as stated in previous episodes, is basically designed to suppress emotions. Compared to Master Chief’s response to its removal, Kai has a much more dramatic response to suddenly having her emotions back, integrating with other UNSC members in a more direct way — even going so far as to dye her own hair.

“I think it’s such a gift of a role and a storyline because it’s so fascinating to go from essentially a machine that feels no emotion or any kind of hormonal interference to suddenly becoming human,” said Kennedy when asked by ComicBook.com about Kai’s big change in the episode, “and what that is and how confusing that is and how that feels specifically after you’ve been taken hostage, essentially, and stolen at the age of 6. Who you are once you’re able to feel again… And I think for Kai it’s kind of wondrous. I think she at first actually in episode four is really enjoying it, enjoying these brand-new feelings, but not knowing what they are. Probably doesn’t have the words for them. But yeah, it is a really exciting journey for Kai, and it’s about to get more exciting.”

As noted above, the fourth episode of the Halo television series, “Homecoming,” is now available on Paramount+. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

What do you think of the various Spartans included in Halo? Are you excited to see where Kai’s journey goes from here? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming or television!