Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Addresses the Show’s Haters: “I Love You”

While the long-awaited live-action Halo TV series has certainly been a massive hit for Paramount+, the reaction from longtime Halo fans have been slightly mixed. The show has taken a slightly different approach to the classic game material than many expected. A lot of fans still appreciate and enjoy what the series is trying to do, but there are others who have been open about their frustration with how things are being handled.

Pablo Schreiber, who plays the Master Chief in the new series, is taking some time to respond to the fans. In a new Instagram post, Schreiber addressed the fans that have loved and supported the show through its first two episodes. He also took the opportunity to speak to the people who haven’t been as fond of the new material, saying that he still respects and loves them as well, and that he’s going to continue working hard to make a Halo that everyone can be proud of.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has supported our show,” Schreiber wrote in the post. “We were the second most streamed piece of entertainment in the US last week behind Oscars Best Picture winner [Coda] and the most streamed in Canada! With many more territories coming to [Paramount+] soon, [Halo] is now officially a huge hit, and soon to be a worldwide phenomenon! To all the fans who have been waiting for this moment for so long and to the newcomers who have responded with such overwhelming support and love, I am honored and humbled to be in service to this amazing universe and lore.”

“For all the ‘fans’ rooting against the home team, who hated the show before they saw it and disagree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion and I love you too,” Schreiber added. “Because the truth is, we love the same thing. And I will keep working my ass off each and every day to make this show the best version of itself, to bring attention and respect to this [Halo] universe we love. For all of us…”

The first two episodes of Halo have already been released on Paramount+. The third episode makes its debut on the streaming service on Thursday.

