Official Halo Watch Parties Coming to Twitter This Week

The first episode of Halo is now available to stream on Paramount+, and fans that want to participate in discussions regarding the series will have the opportunity to do so thanks to a series of watch parties set to take place over the next few weeks! The watch parties are part of a partnership between Paramount and Twitter, and it’s all set to begin on Friday, March 25th! Things will begin with a virtual roundtable between Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. In addition to discussing the show, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the premiere.

While the first watch party is meant to be a pre-show, the rest of the schedule will focus on after show watch parties. These live streams will cover each corresponding episode, and viewers can expect fan segments, celebrity guests, and more. While the streaming era allows people to watch at their own pace, the idea of these parties is to give fans an incentive to watch by a certain point so that they can come to discuss the series with other fans, as well as those involved with the show’s development. The full watch party schedule can be found below:

Watch Party 1: Pre-Show – Friday, March 25, 3PM PT

Watch Party 2: HTSD 1 – Monday, March 28, 1PM PT

Watch Party 3: HTSD 2 – Friday, April 1, 1PM PT

Watch Party 4: HTSD 3 – Friday, April 8, 1PM PT

Watch Party 5: HTSD 4 – Friday, April 15, 1PM PT

Watch Party 6: HTSD 5 – Friday, April 22, 1PM PT

Watch Party 7: HTSD 6 – Friday, April 29, 1PM PT

Watch Party 8: HTSD 7 – Friday, May 6, 1PM PT

Watch Party 9: HTSD 8 – Friday, May 13, 1PM PT

Watch Party 10: HTSD 9 – Friday, May 20, 1PM PT

So far, early reception to the first episode of Halo seems mostly positive, and it will be interesting to see how fans reacts over the coming weeks! Hopefully, fans of the Xbox games will walk away happy, and have a lot of fun things to discuss.

Do you plan on participating in these watch parties? Haveyou checked out the first episode of Halo yet? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!