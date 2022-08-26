Halo TV Series Viewed as "Franchise" by Paramount

Paramount has high hopes for Halo following the premiere of its first season, even going as far as to say it sees it as a "franchise". After nearly a decade of trying to get it off the ground, the Halo TV series was released at the start of 2022 on Paramount+. Although it was originally envisioned as a Showtime series as part of a larger initiative to turn Xbox's games into multi-media productions, the show eventually found its way to the other Paramount-owned service. The show was met with mixed reactions from critics and fans alike, but it did bring Halo to life in a way we had never seen before and Paramount seemed happy with the results. Ahead of the first season's debut, Paramount greenlit a second season, ensuring there will be more Halo in the future.

It doesn't seem like it will end with a second season either. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Nevins, Chief Content Officer of Scripted Originals for Paramount+, noted how he believes Halo is "enormously franchisable" and spoke about its potential given the amount of games in the Xbox-exclusive series. As of right now, it's unclear how big Paramount is thinking for the show, but it sounds like there are some ideas beyond a second season.

"There are a lot of different ways you can go," said Nevins. "It is also enormously franchisable. There are so many different games. It has got so many different directions. Yes, [we are] starting to think about that as a franchise, absolutely."

Given the Halo universe is quite large and expansive, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see some live-action spin-offs without Master Chief. After all, Halo: Reach only had a blink and you'll miss it cameo from the space marine and it's considered one of the best games in the series. Long before the TV series, a Peter Jackson-produced film was in development, but it never got off the ground. Perhaps there's a chance for a new Halo movie under Paramount.

