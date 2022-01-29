Halo TV Series Reveals New Teaser Trailer

A new teaser trailer for the Halo TV series has been revealed. Paramount announced earlier this week that it would be releasing a full new trailer for Halo to coincide with the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 30. And while the full trailer’s full debut is only about 24-hours away at the time of this writing, Paramount opted to release a new teaser at this very moment to tide over eager fans.

Revealed via social media, a brief new look at Halo was shown off before the full trailer’s release. The new footage in question that was shown off only lasts about 20 seconds in total, but it features the franchise’s main protagonist, Master Chief, in a very prominent manner. Not only do we see Chief in multiple instances throughout this new footage, but we’re also shown a couple of other Spartans, an ancient ruin of some sort, and a glimpse at the larger UNSC military. The teaser then closes with Cortana, who is Master Chief’s AI companion, speaking over the video.

https://twitter.com/HaloTheSeries/status/1487515894280511490

Outside of simply showing off new footage, this new teaser also confirmed that the full trailer for Halo that is releasing tomorrow will be shown during halftime of the AFC Championship game. While this means that there’s not an exact time in which the trailer will drop, given that the game itself begins at 3:00pm EDT, we can expect the trailer to be fully released closer to 5:00pm EDT.

For now, the biggest lingering question that we have about Halo involves its release date. While we do know that the show will release via Paramount+ whenever it does arrive, a specific window other than early 2022 has yet to be divulged. If we do learn about the show’s release date in the coming day, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

