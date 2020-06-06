New Halo Spin-Off Game Reportedly in Development

✖

Halo Infinite isn't even out yet on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, but it looks like 343 Industries is already working on another Halo game, and from the sounds of it, it's another spin-off game, something the series has dabbled with in the past with the likes of Halo: Reach and Halo: ODST, and to a greater extent, Halo Wars.

Word of the new Halo game comes way of 343 Industries, or more specifically a job listing for the studio seeking a senior producer who will work with the "Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.” Unfortunately, the job listing doesn't divulge any further salient details, but what is here has Halo fans going wild with speculation.

Of course, it's possible this listing is actually just for Halo: Infinite, but the language here suggests otherwise. And the same applies to the next mainline entry. It could be this, but the wording suggests this is a spin-off game from the core series. In particular, the fact that it specifies "in the Halo universe" rather than "in the Halo franchise" points to a game set within the Halo universe, but that won't be a traditional and core Halo game.

All of this begs the question: what could it be? Well, the fact that it's for 343 Industries seemingly rules out a new Halo Wars. But if it's not this, then who knows what it could be. At the moment, the most popular theory is a standalone battle royale experience, which would make sense given the current industry trends and the fact that 343 Industries keeps saying Halo Infinite won't have a battle royale mode.

Unfortunately, for now, all Halo fans can do is speculate. And making this worse is the fact that we won't be hearing about the project for a while. After all, Microsoft isn't going to announce a new Halo experience before Halo Infinite releases.

That said, it's not all bad news for Halo fans. A new rumor about Halo Infinite has fans of the long-running Xbox series very excited for this holiday season.

