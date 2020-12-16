HBO Max Now Available on PlayStation 5

✖

WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service has found yet another device to help deliver movies and TV to fans around the country. Unfortunately, we're not talking about Roku, as HBO Max still has yet to reach a deal with the streaming provider. However, a deal has been made with Sony that brings HBO Max to the company's newest game console. On Wednesday morning, WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max has added support for the PlayStation 5.

This move shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that HBO Max was already available on the PlayStation 4 consoles. Still, considering the massive plans that the streaming service has announced for the next year, it's nice to see it made available on as many devices as possible.

There won't be any waiting period for PlayStation 5 users to download the HBO Max app, as it is already available on the system. You'll simply need a subscription to login, or you can sign up as a new customer for $14.99 per month.

Despite its massive library of celebrated content, HBO Max has found itself at the center of controversy lately. Warner Bros. decided to drop the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 on the service the same day as its theatrical release, which made sense given the current conditions of theaters around the country. However, that decision was followed by the announcement that the entire 2021 WB slate would be following suit, which has drawn criticism from both filmmakers and theater owners.

"These challenges have been exacerbated by the announcement by Warner Bros. that its entire studio film slate for 2021 will move to simultaneous release, which may result in other studios adopting a similar strategy," AMC Theatres stated in a filing for additional funding. "In the absence of additional liquidity, the company anticipates that existing cash resources will be depleted during January 2021."

Filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Denis Villenueve, and Zack Snyder have all spoken about the decision, some going so far as to slam WarnerMedia for making it.

Are you looking forward to checking out HBO Max on the PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments!