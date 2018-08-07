Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Sells 100K on Xbox One, Leads To Another Donation

Ninja Theory is a remarkable studio. It’s managed to create one of the most stirring action experiences for consoles and PC with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. But the studio is actually going the extra mile to spread the word about mental health awareness with meaningful donations.

Following one that it made back in April to Mental Health America, Ninja Theory has announced that Hellblade has managed to clear over 100,000 copies sold on Xbox One since its release earlier this year. As a result, it’s managed to make yet another donation to the group, totalling $50,000 in all thus far.

“We’ve donated another $25K to @MentalHealthAm to take our total donation to $50K! We pledged to make this donation when we hit 100K sales on #Xbox – so thanks to all the #Xbox fans who made this happen!” the team noted in its tweet. It also prepared a special image for the occasion, which you can see below.

We’ve donated another $25K to @MentalHealthAm to take our total donation to $50K! We pledged to make this donation when we hit 100K sales on #Xbox – so thanks to all the #Xbox fans who made this happen! pic.twitter.com/mwUh1bixw3 — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) August 6, 2018

Mental Health America has since responded in kind, which you can see below.

Thank you so much and thank you to the @NinjaTheory community for making this donation possible! pic.twitter.com/klWx3LXpaa — MentalHealthAmerica (@MentalHealthAm) August 6, 2018

Other fans have been expressing their praise for the developer as well. You can see the responses below!

Glad to see people supporting such a awesome game! Can’t wait to see what your next project will be with #Xbox Future looks very bright! 🙂 — SUPERS0NICBOOM (@SUPERS0NICBOOM) August 6, 2018

We should support this game as much as possible..for its the future of what we need in gaming. A single player experience that took a risk to make something different..how many times do gamers want to play COD for the millionth time. We need a variety of subject matter in games. — Play games not yourself (@Alexmai10086759) August 6, 2018

Proud to have bought this game on #XboxOneX 💪 — ✖ Stefano Ro♏ani ✖ (@Spartano_78) August 6, 2018

I’ve purchased the game for myself on PS4 & XBO. And as a giveaway on PC & XBO 😎 nox bring on that XBO physical copy so I can buy it a 5th time 😂 — BloodyGoodReviews (@Bloodyspasm) August 6, 2018

Congrats to Ninja Theory on reaching a new sales mark for Hellblade. Perhaps if it clears 200,000 copies sold we’ll see another donation!

You can pick up Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.