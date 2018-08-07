Gaming

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Sells 100K on Xbox One, Leads To Another Donation

Ninja Theory is a remarkable studio. It’s managed to create one of the most stirring action experiences for consoles and PC with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. But the studio is actually going the extra mile to spread the word about mental health awareness with meaningful donations.

Following one that it made back in April to Mental Health America, Ninja Theory has announced that Hellblade has managed to clear over 100,000 copies sold on Xbox One since its release earlier this year. As a result, it’s managed to make yet another donation to the group, totalling $50,000 in all thus far.

“We’ve donated another $25K to @MentalHealthAm to take our total donation to $50K! We pledged to make this donation when we hit 100K sales on #Xbox – so thanks to all the #Xbox fans who made this happen!” the team noted in its tweet. It also prepared a special image for the occasion, which you can see below.

Mental Health America has since responded in kind, which you can see below.

Other fans have been expressing their praise for the developer as well. You can see the responses below!

Congrats to Ninja Theory on reaching a new sales mark for Hellblade. Perhaps if it clears 200,000 copies sold we’ll see another donation!

You can pick up Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

