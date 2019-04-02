‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

After the initial reveal of the Nintendo Switch port for Ninja Theory‘s award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice back in February, not much was said about its release until PAX East this past weekend, where it was being shown off on the portable console. Now that the event has come and gone, fans were left wondering when the popular game would be making its way to the hybrid device. That said, Ninja Theory has officially revealed exactly when Switch players can expect the game, and it’s not very far away.

The developer took to their Twitter account to drop the release date for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Nintendo Switch, which is set for next week. As we saw in the recent gameplay demo from PAX East, the game is running as smooth as ever on the hybrid console.

For those who don’t know about Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, players take on the role of the titular Senua as she battles her inner-most demons. It does this beautifully through its storytelling and fluid combat, and we’re sure plenty of people are excited to get their hands on it for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s more:

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

“Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.”

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it is set to arrive on April 11th for Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

