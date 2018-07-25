Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice PS4 Update Adds HDR Support

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was immediately met with high praise for its unique story, beautiful graphics, stunning audio tracks, and how it handled delicate matters of mental health. The protagonist was unforgettable and the game as a whole is a treasure among its genre. Now that the game is out for the Xbox One, the team over at Ninja Theory can continue making improvements - including th original PlayStation 4 title.

The studio recently deployed a new patch and though it was so small it didn't merit full notes, it dig bring the glorious feature of HDR support to the overall play experience. According to their most recent blog post, "You can now play Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice in glorious HDR on PlayStation 4!

Patch 1.03 is now live with HDR support and various bug fixes – including a fix for the 'NY' Gate bug." Short and sweet but nonetheless glorious!

Unfortunately the team didn't disclose which bug issues were tackled in closer detail, but considering that negative feedback regarding this game is damn near non-existent, we can't imagine that it was anything game breaking or overtly frustrating for players.

For those that may not have explored everything Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice as to offer:

"From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry,comes a warrior's brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua's mind."

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam users.

Have you had a chance to check out the haunting tale of Senua's Sacrifice? What were your thoughts on how this game tackled mental health issues intertwined with an intense narrative? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about this uniquely drawn out experience!