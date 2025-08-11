Helldivers 2 Tease May Reveal New Content Coming Soon

Helldivers 2 is gearing up to break gaming history as Sony is finally porting it to Xbox Series X/S on August 26th. As such, Arrowhead Game Studios is focusing on fixing bugs and polishing the game to prepare for this launch. Xbox fans are excited to finally be able to play Helldivers 2, and those on PlayStation are looking forward to the expanded player base thanks to crossplay between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Topping things off is a new cryptic update from Arrowhead that has fans even more excited for the future of Helldivers 2 during the month of August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new information comes via the Helldivers 2 Discord, where community manager Mittchimus responded to fans. Initially, Mittchimus was asked about an expanded emote wheel, possibly for more emotes to use while falling, and Mittchimus’ response has fans curious.

“Yeah, Bask and I have mentioned this, I am not sure what is happening about it, but the studio is locked in with the busy month ahead!” Mittchimus wrote.

Obviously, this could simply mean the team is all hands on deck for the Xbox launch. However, this could also mean new updates are planned for Helldivers 2. Many expect to see new content released alongside the Xbox version to celebrate this milestone. It could be Xbox exclusive content or available to all players. It could also just be a reference to how busy the team is with bug fixes, too.

Arrowhead is no stranger to giving free items and content to players. The studio has earned a great deal of goodwill, especially after the fiasco with Sony locking players out due to the PlayStation Network requirements. Strangely enough, though, it was Sony that pushed for the Xbox port, showing the studio is moving toward its new business plan of focusing less on hardware.

Play video

Helldivers 2 only recently added a third faction, the Illuminate. It seems too soon for a new foe to appear, but fans may see new missions, weapons, and more once Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox. CEO Shams Jorjani also expressed an interest in raising the difficulty of the game, but it remains to be seen how this is implemented.

Regardless of what Arrowhead’s busy month looks like, Helldivers 2 players can expect more updates to come. The game has a fairly consistent update schedule, but this may be affected by the Xbox launch. Developing for multiple platforms can be challenging, but Helldivers 2 appears to have a bright future ahead of it.

Are you excited for Helldivers 2 on Xbox? Do you think this will mean more content is coming? Share your thoughts in the comments below.