PlayStation Made The Decision to Bring A Major Exclusive to Xbox

It appears that PlayStation is exploring bringing games to Xbox. There has been no shortage of speculation over the last year over games dropping exclusivity and coming to new platforms. Xbox has been the biggest proponent of this and extremely successful in its pursuits. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best selling games on PlayStation 5 this year and it wouldn’t be shocking if Gears of War Reloaded joins those ranks when it releases for PS5 this month. Xbox is clearly comfortable in making more games available on other platforms, but many have wondered if PlayStation will copy this strategy. It lightly dabbled with LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch, but that’s small potatoes by comparison.

However, there is a pretty big PlayStation game coming to Xbox later this month. Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox in just a matter of weeks and will likely be one of the biggest releases on the console this month. The game is massively popular on PlayStation and PC, but Xbox fans have had to sit out. It seemed like the perfect game for Xbox players for the longest time, but no one expected PlayStation to give up one of their biggest games to a different platform. However, it’s happening.

PlayStation Made the Call to Bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox

Many suspected developer Arrowhead was behind the decision, since they aren’t owned by PlayStation. However, PlayStation does own the Helldivers IP, so they have final say on where it goes. With that said, the CEO of Arrowhead, Shams Jorjani, noted to a fan on Discord (via Windows Central) that it was all PlayStation’s idea to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox. “It was all PlayStation,” said Jorjani. “Send them your thanks! We were all in support of course.” He even went on to note that he thinks it’s the “coolest thing” that PlayStation has done to date.

This certainly seems to indicate that PlayStation is at least exploring the idea of bringing games to Xbox. Helldivers 2 is a great test as it will show if Xbox fans really want to spend the money to play PlayStation games on their console. While it’s hard to imagine something like The Last of Us or God of War making the leap to Xbox, maybe something much older that isn’t as active like Uncharted could be a possibility. Perhaps Marvel will nudge PlayStation to bring Spider-Man to Xbox even. Either way, it’s all brand new territory for the industry.

With that said, this likely isn’t being done haphazardly by PlayStation. It feels like a calculated move that could have big implications for the future. PlayStation even had a job listing recently that indicated they are making a larger effort to bring games to new platforms, including Xbox. Only time will tell where this is all going, but it’s pretty exciting times for gamers.