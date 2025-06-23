Helldivers 2 Leak Shows New Cities

For players of Helldivers 2, things have been pretty crazy lately. A surprise invasion of Super Earth, home of the Federation that all Helldivers owe allegiance to, created a shockingly dramatic event that ended spectacularly with the Illuminate forces being repelled. While some might think this victory would mean a break for Helldivers everywhere, you’d be wrong, as missions to stop Terminid and Automaton attacks arose right after the epic event’s conclusion. Now, a new leak shows the existence of yet another city for Helldivers to defend, one with a rather surprising name rooted in real-world history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leak, which was posted by user IronS1ghts on X, shows the existence of a brand new city on the planet of Crimsica. Cities are a relatively new concept in Helldivers 2, providing densely packed urban areas for players to fight their foes in, rather than the open terrain more present at the game’s launch. So-called Bugdivers will be happy to know that the streets of this new city on Crimsica will be packed with Terminids to kill.

More surprising than the discovery of a new city in Helldivers 2 is the city’s name. An incredible mouthful, IronS1ght points out the city’s name as being Llanfairpwllgwyngyll.

(Leak) A new city has been added to Crimsica#Helldivers2



LLANFAIRPWLLGWYNGYLLGOGERYCHWYRNDROBWLLLLANTYSILIOGOGOGOCH II



A reference to a city in Wales, which shares the same name pic.twitter.com/CvOttPhj0y — IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) June 17, 2025

While this may sound like gibberish to some, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll is actually a real-world city in Wales. This town often has its name shortened to Llanfair, something we can probably expect to see within the Helldivers 2 community as well.

This piece of Helldiverx 2 news is not the only information leaked by this user. Recent posts from IronS1ghts also reveal the existence of new, upcoming Illuminate beam weapons for Helldivers discovered in the game files. In addition to the release of Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, IronS1ght also reveals that new megacities are coming to the planets Caramoor and Volterra.

super earth is safe, but at what cost?

Not only are the alleged screenshots included in IronS1ght’s posts rather convincing, but this account, dedicated to Helldivers 2 leaks, has a sterling reputation within the community. With these new leaks potentially coming to Helldivers 2 soon, there is certainly a lot ot be excited for.