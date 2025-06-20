Helldivers 2 Review Bomb Cape Is Reportedly Close to Release

Helldivers 2 fans have eagerly been awaiting the Review Bomb Cape, and after Sony removed region restrictions on its PC games, it seemed this item was finally on its way. Arrowhead Games Studios’ CEO Shams Jorjani further teased this item after giving away the free Battle for Super Earth Commemorative Cape. Now, another comment by Arrowhead Games Studio pointing to the upcoming addition of the Helldivers 2 Review Bomb Cape.

Arrowhead Games’ QA Lead, Jojo, took to Discord to tease the Review Bomb Cape once more. When asked about the cape by a fan, he replied “We’re cooking on the review cape, watch this space,” possibly indicating the free item may be added soon after all. No date was given, but Sony pulling back regional restrictions is good timing for the cape’s arrival in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond.

The Review Bomb Cape was first teased ages ago due to the influx of negative reviews for Helldivers 2. This was in response to the post-launch requirement of a PlayStation Network Account to play Helldivers 2 on PC. Fans were angry after this change, with many not being able to play the game due to region restrictions regarding the PlayStation 5 and Sony’s terms of agreement.

Arrowhead Games’ former CEO pointed the blame toward Sony, indicating his studio was not responsible for this decision. The Review Bomb Cape was intended to be an apology for the whole situation. From what is known, the cape will feature a design that would match the review charts for Helldivers 2 on Steam. That said, it could be added within weeks or be a part of a major update.

What are your thoughts on Helldivers 2’s Review Bomb Cape? Will you be rocking these threads as you defend democracy and Super Earth? Let us know in the comments below!