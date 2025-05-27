Helldivers 2 Update Buffs Armors & Fixes Bugs

Helldivers 2 has received a new update that aims to resolve many of the bugs affecting the game since the previous update. The Heart of Democracy update was one of the game’s biggest updates yet so it is no surprise new bugs have been discovered. While this is a relatively small update, the fixes it brings will make the Helldivers 2 experience better. Players can expect issues in various areas to be addressed. The update is live now, meaning players can download it and quickly get back into the action to save Super Earth. Fans can rest assured that the recently discovered emote bug has not been patched with this update.

A major change to several armor passives has also been implemented in this update. Players can enjoy increased reload speed and melee damage while using the Masters of Ceremony armor thanks to two new perks. Arrowhead Studio intends to monitor how this affects the game and make changes accordingly.

The update today addressed bugs in various areas within Helldivers 2, including crashes and soft-locks. These prevented players from being able to interact with different parts of the game. Bug fixes have also addressed problems with enemies, including Leviathans, and both weapons and strategems. Other general fixes have been implemented to improve stability, friendly and enemy pathing, and more.

Here is everything in the Helldivers 2 update today.

helldiver fighting on super earth.

Armor Passive Change

We have been monitoring your feedback in regards to armors and their passives. We have made some adjustments to the Masters of Ceremony armors, adding 2 extra perks:

Increased Reload Speed of primary weapons by 30%

Increased Melee Damage by 50%

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fix a crash caused by browsing and interacting with the weapon customization menu too quickly,

Fixed crash that could occur when exiting a ‘Take down overship’ mission after joining mid session,

Fixed crash that could occur when joining an ongoing ‘Repel invasion fleet’ mission,

Fix for another crash that could occur in “Repel invasion fleet” mission,

Fix for crash related to audio,

Fixed crash that could occur when dropping into a game that is transitioning back to ship,

Enemies:

Leviathans no longer targets power generators in defense missions,

Fixed an issue with enemy pathing on the military uplink objective,

Weapons and Stratagems:

Fix weapons not reloading after switching equipment while holding an active stratagem ball,

Fixed ship damage to shields held by traitors,

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Improved stability on city-missions featuring a Leviathan,

Fixed players sometimes disconnecting when multiple Leviathans were present in the mission,

Fixed issue where due to illuminate interference, time was offset incorrectly on Super Earth clocks,

Fixed an issue with friendly & enemy pathing around the Shuttlebay location,

Helldivers should no longer be branded traitors from civilians willingly stepping on mines

Arrowhead Studio has taken player feedback in mind when making these changes for Helldivers 2. Players are encouraged to continue providing feedback to better improve the game. These changes mark another step in creating a satisfying experience, especially the change to armor passives, making service to Super Earth fun and rewarding.