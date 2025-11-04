Helldivers 2 Gets First New Update for November 2025

A new update for Helldivers 2 has today been released to coincide with the start of November 2025. Despite being almost two years old, new patches for Helldivers 2 continue to roll out at a very frequent cadence. Some of these updates bring about entirely new content and balance tweaks, while others are a bit smaller in nature and look to simply fix some lingering bugs. Today’s update fits into this latter category, and while it’s not massive, it’s still quite important.

Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms, update 4.1.1 for Helldivers 2 is entirely related to squashing bugs. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has resolved some errors that would result in Helldivers 2 crashing outright, while others would impact the game’s overall performance. Other resolutions are related to controller functions, textures, and the game’s tutorial level. No balance changes have come about with this update, but we’ll likely get more alterations on this front soon enough.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Helldivers 2 update today, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a crash after hotjoining a game that just started, and when the existing players use certain stratagems

Fixed a rare crash when enemies fall through the ground

Fixed a crash that occurs during missions when an encounter is triggered

Fix rare crash on mission load

Fixed crash which could occur when interacting quickly with the weapon customization menu

Miscellaneous

Extraction shuttle will no longer get into the landing stage when bumping into tall structures near the landing pad

Fix an issue with missing haptics when gamepads disconnect/reconnect

Fixed ragdolls falling through ground during certain sections of the Tutorial

Fixed issue where some unused textures were being loaded into memory accidentally on certain planet types

Optimizations