New Helldivers 2 Update Makes 13 Changes to the Game

Helldivers 2 has gotten a pretty big update that comes with a variety of fixes and changes to the game. Helldivers 2 is still one of the most played, most popular video games out there. It has been one of the biggest PlayStation games of the generation and has managed to take developer Arrowhead the next level. The game was so successful that it has allowed Arrowhead to make its next game fully independent with no exclusivity deals whatsoever. Not only that, but Helldivers 2 is even coming to Xbox in the coming weeks, which will take the game to even further levels of success.

With all of that said, if you’re someone who has regularly playing Helldivers 2 or are an Xbox player checking in on the state of the game, a brand new patch has been released. While this new patch fixes things like crashes and such, it also makes some notable changes to the game such as improving the spread of certain guns to improve their accuracy by a notable amount. The new Helldivers 2 update is out now and you can view the patch notes below.

Overview

Crash Fixes

Weapon Fixes

Missing DLC and Warbond fix

You may now laugh on the ship with full audio

Fixes

Crash fixes

Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization

Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed

Fix crash after getting killed by explosions

Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy

The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up

The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode

Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home

Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle

Fixed issue with the AR-32 PACIFIER being unable to fire for a second after reloading

Enemies

Fixes for enemy navigation in cities where they could not traverse certain areas

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access items tied to their DLC or Warbonds

Fix for some emotes snapping the Helldiver torso when standing near a hellpod drop

Fix for Manic Laughter emote not triggering sound on ship

