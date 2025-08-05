New Helldivers 2 Update Makes 13 Changes to the Game

Helldivers 2 has gotten a pretty big update that comes with a variety of fixes and changes to the game. Helldivers 2 is still one of the most played, most popular video games out there. It has been one of the biggest PlayStation games of the generation and has managed to take developer Arrowhead the next level. The game was so successful that it has allowed Arrowhead to make its next game fully independent with no exclusivity deals whatsoever. Not only that, but Helldivers 2 is even coming to Xbox in the coming weeks, which will take the game to even further levels of success.
With all of that said, if you’re someone who has regularly playing Helldivers 2 or are an Xbox player checking in on the state of the game, a brand new patch has been released. While this new patch fixes things like crashes and such, it also makes some notable changes to the game such as improving the spread of certain guns to improve their accuracy by a notable amount. The new Helldivers 2 update is out now and you can view the patch notes below.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.003.202 patch notes
Overview
- Crash Fixes
- Weapon Fixes
- Missing DLC and Warbond fix
- You may now laugh on the ship with full audio
Fixes
Crash fixes
- Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization
- Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed
- Fix crash after getting killed by explosions
Weapons Stratagems & Boosters
- PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread
- Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy
- The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up
- The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode
- Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home
- Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle
- Fixed issue with the AR-32 PACIFIER being unable to fire for a second after reloading
Enemies
- Fixes for enemy navigation in cities where they could not traverse certain areas
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access items tied to their DLC or Warbonds
- Fix for some emotes snapping the Helldiver torso when standing near a hellpod drop
- Fix for Manic Laughter emote not triggering sound on ship
What do you think of this Helldivers update? Let me know in the comments.