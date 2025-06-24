Helldivers 2 Update Nerfs OP Leviathans: “We Have Heard Your Feedback”

Helldivers 2’s latest update has been released, finally answering the player base’s pleas about the overpowered Leviathans. While the update is primarily directed at nerfing this formidable foe, it has other benefits as well. Overall, the update is fairly small, but fans will enjoy the bug fixes that accompany the overdue nerf. Helldivers 2’s update today is one in a long series of patches Arrowhead Game Studios’ has released to improve the game.

This update was leaked ahead of its release by a well known leaker who also just teased new cities being added to Helldivers 2. The bulk of the update focuses on nerfing the Leviathans, but players will notice other adjustments as well.

Aside from the Leviathan nerf, Arrowhead Game Studios has fixed various bugs and issues with weapons and strategems, including an issue where weapons would not fire after stimming. General fixes like missions disappearing and chat interactions have also been addressed.

For a full list of everything included in Helldivers 2’s update today, check out the official patch notes below.

helldivers 2 warbond.

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed weapons being unable to fire after stimming while using a mounted weapon.,

P-92 Warrant bullets no longer penetrate when ricocheting,

Fixed guard dog text issues,

Enemies

Leviathans We have heard your feedback and are attempting to balance Leviathans to more manageable levels.

The Leviathans no longer cause ragdolling and deal less impulse damage to vehicles,

Adjusted spawn rates, so you encounter less per mission,

Added an additional 1 second delay between shots for target locking,

Leviathan cannons can now be destroyed,

Miscellaneous Fixes