Super Bowl 2020: Henry Cavill Goes to War for the Chiefs With Epic The Witcher Photo

Today is the day! For a certain significant segment of the populace, this day — Sunday, February 2nd — is all about one thing: Super Bowl LIV, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the game itself takes place later today, there is an awful lot of prep that can go into watching such a thing, especially if you are a fan of one team or the other. Said fans include one Henry Cavill, star of Netflix’s The Witcher and DC’s most recent Superman movies, and he’s shared his enthusiasm online.

Over on Instagram, Cavill shared an epic mashup photo of himself as Geralt of Rivia from Netflix’s The Witcher riding (instead of Roach) a dog in support of both his rugby and NFL teams — which both play today. Cavill is, notably, a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, which always seems to surprise folks whenever it comes up.

You can check out the photo, in all its glory, below:

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher? Did you realize Cavill was a Kansas City Chiefs fan?

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Super Bowl LIV, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, takes place later today. The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.